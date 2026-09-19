Pedro Sola Outs David Zepeda, Who May Sue
Posted on09/19/26 at 10:44
- Pedro Sola claimed Zepeda is gay
- Gabo Cuevas talks about possible lawsuit
- David reappeared without responding to the controversy
Pedro Sola sparked controversy by publicly stating that David Zepeda is gay during a conversation on La Granja VIP, a revelation about the actor’s private life that included a reference to a supposed romance with a journalist. Now, the matter could escalate to the legal realm, according to information disseminated by Gabo Cuevas.
TVNotas reported that Cuevas said he had spoken with someone who works with Zepeda and that, according to this source, the actor is upset and is considering taking legal action against the host of Ventaneando. However, this version has not been directly confirmed by Zepeda or his representatives.
Pedro Sola Claims David Zepeda «Is Also Gay»
🚨😳 ¡PEDRO SOLA “OUTS” DAVID ZEPEDA! During a chat with #Kunno on #LaGranjaVIP, Sola claimed that the Sonoran actor “is also #gay” and mentioned a supposed relationship with a journalist. Then, the production cut away from the camera. 👀 #PedroSola pic.twitter.com/VDjJtsKfGj
— PUNTO. (@PUNTOSON) September 17, 2026
Everything started when Kunno talked to Sola about his sexual orientation and revealed: “For me, my gay awakening was David Zepeda”. Pedro responded by referencing a well-known video of the actor and then made the statement that sparked the controversy.
“He worked at Azteca, a handsome guy, and he’s also gay, because he was with a man, a journalist,” Sola said. Shortly after, the broadcast cut away and the rest of the conversation was not heard.
Pedro did not identify the supposed journalist. However, on social media and entertainment publications, his comment began to be linked to Daniel Urquiza, a stylist who passed away in 2020 and was previously romantically linked to Zepeda.
Zepeda himself denied this version and stated about Urquiza: “I didn’t know him, there isn’t a single picture of me with that person”.
Gabo Cuevas: David Zepeda Is Considering a Lawsuit
The controversy took on another dimension when Gabo Cuevas claimed on his YouTube show that he had received information from within the actor’s circle.
“Between you and me, David wants to take legal action over this situation,” the source allegedly told Cuevas. The journalist added that, according to this version, Zepeda’s legal team is evaluating what to do.
Cuevas also claimed that his source maintains that Pedro’s words are false and that Zepeda is “very upset”. TVNotas emphasizes that, so far, this information has not been corroborated, so there is no confirmation that a lawsuit has been filed.
Pedro Sola David Zepeda: He Reappears After the Statements
&
Pedrito Sola mentions that David Zepeda is Gay. #LaGranjaVIPMx pic.twitter.com/p1lTvOOj1H
— La Comadrita (@lacomadritaof_) September 16, 2026
In the midst of the scandal, Zepeda reappeared on Instagram. According to El Heraldo de México, he posted a selfie from inside his vehicle, wearing glasses and a dress shirt, accompanied by “Lithium” by Nirvana.
The actor did not write any message about Pedro Sola or respond to his statements. The post had limited comments, although some followers managed to leave messages of support and praise.
Pedro Sola David Zepeda: He Had Already Denied These Rumors
😳🔥 David Zepeda makes his position clear on speculation about his sexual orientation#ElGordoyLaFlaca, Monday to Friday 4P/3C on @univision pic.twitter.com/Q0o4iIzP7P
— elgordoylaflaca (@ElGordoyLaFlaca) August 30, 2026
This is not the first time Zepeda has faced public questions about his sexual orientation. The actor has responded directly to the topic, and his version contradicts what Pedro Sola said.
Recently, he explained to Telemundo cameras: “I love women and I haven’t had children because that’s what I’ve decided”, and added that it makes him laugh to read comments from people who think they know all the details of his life.
For now, then, there are two distinct elements: the statement made by Pedro Sola and David Zepeda’s public stance denying those rumors. The possible lawsuit remains only a version attributed by Gabo Cuevas to a source from the actor’s circle.