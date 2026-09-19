Pedro Sola Outs David Zepeda, Who May Sue

Pedro Sola claimed Zepeda is gay

Gabo Cuevas talks about possible lawsuit

David reappeared without responding to the controversy

Pedro Sola sparked controversy by publicly stating that David Zepeda is gay during a conversation on La Granja VIP, a revelation about the actor’s private life that included a reference to a supposed romance with a journalist. Now, the matter could escalate to the legal realm, according to information disseminated by Gabo Cuevas.

TVNotas reported that Cuevas said he had spoken with someone who works with Zepeda and that, according to this source, the actor is upset and is considering taking legal action against the host of Ventaneando. However, this version has not been directly confirmed by Zepeda or his representatives.

Pedro Sola Claims David Zepeda «Is Also Gay»

🚨😳 ¡PEDRO SOLA “OUTS” DAVID ZEPEDA! During a chat with #Kunno on #LaGranjaVIP, Sola claimed that the Sonoran actor “is also #gay” and mentioned a supposed relationship with a journalist. Then, the production cut away from the camera. 👀 #PedroSola pic.twitter.com/VDjJtsKfGj — PUNTO. (@PUNTOSON) September 17, 2026

Everything started when Kunno talked to Sola about his sexual orientation and revealed: “For me, my gay awakening was David Zepeda”. Pedro responded by referencing a well-known video of the actor and then made the statement that sparked the controversy.

“He worked at Azteca, a handsome guy, and he’s also gay, because he was with a man, a journalist,” Sola said. Shortly after, the broadcast cut away and the rest of the conversation was not heard.

Pedro did not identify the supposed journalist. However, on social media and entertainment publications, his comment began to be linked to Daniel Urquiza, a stylist who passed away in 2020 and was previously romantically linked to Zepeda.

Zepeda himself denied this version and stated about Urquiza: “I didn’t know him, there isn’t a single picture of me with that person”.