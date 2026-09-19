Franco “El Gorila” Calls Out Xenophobia After “Go Back to Your Country” Comment (VIDEO)

Woman asked him to return to Puerto Rico

Franco recorded the incident at a supermarket

Chilean fans rejected the woman’s comment

Franco «El Gorila» denounced being a victim of a xenophobic episode while at a supermarket in Chile. The Puerto Rican singer documented the exchange with a woman on his cell phone, who, according to the video the artist shared, told him directly, «Go back to your country.»

The incident was reported by El Nuevo Día and Telemundo Puerto Rico, which stated that the performer decided to make the moment public to highlight the treatment he received and question discriminatory expressions related to nationality.

What happened to Franco ‘El Gorila’ in Chile?

#ÚltimaHora Puerto Rican singer suffers discrimination in Chile. Through his social media, singer Franco El Gorila denounced being a victim of a xenophobia act during a visit to a supermarket in Santiago, Chile. The artist recorded the moment in… pic.twitter.com/SfDfGhjsEO — KleiverArcaya (@KleiverArcaya) September 17, 2026

In the images shared on social media, Franco follows the woman through several aisles of the supermarket while trying to understand the reason for her words. The singer asks her, «Are you Chilean, proudly Chilean?» to which she responds, «Obviously.»

Franco then insists: «What do I have to do, go back to my country?» The woman responds affirmatively, confirming on camera the message she had previously spoken.

The artist reacted visibly upset and responded: «Because of people like you, the world is like it is. Trash», as reported by El Nuevo Día in its coverage of the episode.