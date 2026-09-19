Franco “El Gorila” Calls Out Xenophobia After “Go Back to Your Country” Comment (VIDEO)
Posted on09/19/26 at 08:09
- Woman asked him to return to Puerto Rico
- Franco recorded the incident at a supermarket
- Chilean fans rejected the woman’s comment
Franco «El Gorila» denounced being a victim of a xenophobic episode while at a supermarket in Chile. The Puerto Rican singer documented the exchange with a woman on his cell phone, who, according to the video the artist shared, told him directly, «Go back to your country.»
The incident was reported by El Nuevo Día and Telemundo Puerto Rico, which stated that the performer decided to make the moment public to highlight the treatment he received and question discriminatory expressions related to nationality.
What happened to Franco ‘El Gorila’ in Chile?
Puerto Rican singer suffers discrimination in Chile.
Through his social media, singer Franco El Gorila denounced being a victim of a xenophobia act during a visit to a supermarket in Santiago, Chile.
The artist recorded the moment in… pic.twitter.com/SfDfGhjsEO
— KleiverArcaya (@KleiverArcaya) September 17, 2026
In the images shared on social media, Franco follows the woman through several aisles of the supermarket while trying to understand the reason for her words. The singer asks her, «Are you Chilean, proudly Chilean?» to which she responds, «Obviously.»
Franco then insists: «What do I have to do, go back to my country?» The woman responds affirmatively, confirming on camera the message she had previously spoken.
The artist reacted visibly upset and responded: «Because of people like you, the world is like it is. Trash», as reported by El Nuevo Día in its coverage of the episode.
Franco posted the video and responded with irony
¡ONE MORE RACIST!
What happened to Franco, «El Gorila», at @Unimarc is shameful and unacceptable. Humiliating and discriminating against someone because of their origin is not an opinion: it’s xenophobia.
And while one person attacks, others look and remain silent.
Let’s not normalize racism or hate. When the… pic.twitter.com/dEOZsbbSvE
— ROBIN HOOD (@CarlosAmpuero) September 17, 2026
After the encounter, the reggaeton singer shared the footage on his social media, accompanied by a message that combined indignation, irony, and direct criticism of prejudice against foreigners.
«I’m sharing this here too, in case someone knows my new friend Doña Vianda», the singer began, before assuring that he was not a «slave» and joking that he was willing to help her if she needed company.
Franco added: «MY PEOPLE 2026 and they still think like this», questioning why this type of attitude continues to occur today.
Telemundo Puerto Rico also highlighted that the performer used his post to denounce that discriminatory comments against immigrants are still present in different countries.
Chilean fans come to the singer’s defense
Franco El Gorila narrates the regrettable incident he experienced in Chile, with a ‘Karen’, who was xenophobic and racist towards him, in front of Franco’s children. Fortunately, he is now at a stage where he could handle it well. What happened? Tell the full story on El Refugio de MoluscoTV pic.twitter.com/wKrXEWRyd4
— Molusco (@Moluskein) September 18, 2026
The post generated thousands of reactions, and numerous Chilean users rushed to clarify that the woman’s words did not represent the country or its followers.
«Sorry Franquito, she doesn’t represent me. I love you a lot. Chile loves you», a fan wrote, a comment cited by El Nuevo Día among the examples of support the singer received.
The episode drew special attention due to the relationship Franco «El Gorila» has maintained with Chile for years. The artist temporarily resided in the country and has received support from Chilean fans during different stages of his career.
Franco El Gorila maintains a close relationship with Chile
Over the last few weeks, the singer has again presented himself to the Chilean public as a guest of Arcángel at concerts in Santiago, where he publicly highlighted the affection he received from his fans.
El Nuevo Día also recalled that Franco has developed an important connection with the Chilean public, like other Puerto Rican representatives of the urban genre.
The International Organization for Migration defines xenophobia as attitudes, prejudices, and behaviors that reject or exclude people perceived as foreigners. In this case, Franco decided to publicly expose the episode and turn it into a denunciation against this type of expression.