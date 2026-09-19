Carrot Top Remains Hospitalized After Reported Suicide Attempt

Carrot Top remains hospitalized

Las Vegas shows canceled

Family asks for privacy

According to USATODAY, comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, remains hospitalized in Las Vegas after TMZ reported that he allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, September 18. The 61-year-old artist continues to receive medical attention, while his family has asked for privacy.

Carrot Top’s representative, Jami Schlicher, confirmed that Thompson is recovering and receiving the necessary care and support. However, she did not publicly confirm the cause of the hospitalization reported by TMZ.

The situation has also led to immediate changes in his professional schedule: his Friday presentation at the Luxor Hotel and Casino was suspended, and TMZ reported on Saturday that the scheduled show for September 19 was also canceled while he remains hospitalized.

The case has generated special attention in Las Vegas, where Carrot Top has become one of the most recognizable names in comedy thanks to a long-running residency characterized by props, inventions, and visual humor.

What is known about Carrot Top’s hospitalization?

Carrot Top has been hospitalized, forcing the cancellation of his Las Vegas shows this weekend. The comedian’s representative says he’s recovering and «receiving the care and support he needs,» while asking fans to respect his family’s privacy. The longtime Luxor headliner has… pic.twitter.com/QTgbKR9bZR — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2026

According to the Miami Herald, as of Saturday, September 19, no medical details about his condition or the exact circumstances leading to his hospitalization have been publicly disclosed. The information about the alleged suicide attempt comes from sources cited by TMZ.

Additionally, police vehicles were seen outside the comedian’s residence in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, according to images obtained by TMZ; the outlet reported three police units at the scene.

Thompson’s representative has limited her comments to his recovery and a request for respect for his privacy, so any additional information about the causes or circumstances of the emergency should be treated as unconfirmed until an official statement is made.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of his performances reflects the emergency’s immediate impact on his Las Vegas residency. This professional stage has made the comedian a familiar figure on the Strip’s billboard for years.