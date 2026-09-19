Christian Nodal Denies Trying to Block ‘Cazzu Law’, But Court Documents Contradict His Version
Posted on09/19/26 at 04:19
- Nodal denies trying to block the initiative
- Court documents contradict part of his statement
- The appeal was dismissed as inappropriate
Christian Nodal denied trying to block the so-called «Cazzu Law», but a court document released by attorney Marcela Torres opened up a new controversy by showing that the singer did promote an appeal related to the presentation and promotion of the initiative under that name.
The case has two versions that need to be separated. Nodal’s team claims that their appeal does not seek to stop the content of the proposal, but rather to question the use of the name «Cazzu Law» and a narrative that they consider false about his daughter Inti. The court document, on the other hand, describes the contested act as «the presentation and promotion of the initiative at the federal level under the denomination ‘Cazzu Law'».
Nodal’s Team Denies Trying to Block the ‘Cazzu Law’
¡Christian Nodal ACLARA su postura sobre la “Ley Cazzu” y NIEGA querer FRENARLA! El equipo legal de Christian Nodal emitió un comunicado.#SaleElSol🌞: https://t.co/cW9Y0Cw4Ha #SaleElSolTV pic.twitter.com/hJcggDAZV1
— Sale el Sol ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) September 18, 2026
Nodal’s representation released a statement on the night of September 17, stating: «It is false that Christian Nodal has promoted an appeal to block the so-called ‘Cazzu Law'».
According to Star Media Consulting, Nodal is «in favor of any initiative that protects girls and boys» and the appeal aims to combat what they call a «false story» related to his daughter.
The statement also claims that there is no judicial resolution that determines Nodal is a debtor or that he has failed to fulfill his obligations as a father.
Additionally, his representation denied that the singer has prevented travel permits for his daughter or hindered Cazzu’s work.
A Court Document Contradicts Part of That Explanation
Christian Nodal decidió dar la cara y compartió un comunicado oficial para pronunciarse sobre todo lo que envuelve a la llamada «Ley Cazzu».#ChristianNodal #LeyCazzu #Cazzu #Famosos #JavierCeriani pic.twitter.com/y0eunPBr3Q
— JAVIER CERIANI (@JavierCeriani) September 18, 2026
However, attorney Marcela Torres released the court document 1284/2026, corresponding to the Seventeenth District Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City.
The document explicitly states that the contested act was «the presentation and promotion of the initiative at the federal level under the denomination ‘Cazzu Law'».
Torres questioned Nodal’s statement and said: «That’s not what the judge’s resolution says». According to the court document, the lawsuit was filed by Christian Jesús González Nodal on his own behalf and on behalf of his minor daughter.
Did the Judge Rule in Nodal’s Favor?
Christian Nodal sobre la “Ley Cazzu” vía Instagram.
Nodal no cuestiona la ley sino el uso de una historia falsa sobre su pequeña hija. No existe ninguna resolución judicial ni prueba que determine que Christian sea deudor alimentario o que haya incumplido sus obligaciones como padre.… pic.twitter.com/kboWzeDKJF
— Karli | Nodal (@speedynodal) September 18, 2026
No. The court did not analyze the substance of the conflict or decide whether the denomination «Cazzu Law» was correct or incorrect.
The lawsuit was dismissed because the initiative was not yet an approved law and did not generate a direct impact that could be challenged through an appeal.
On August 18, Nodal’s legal team filed an appeal against that dismissal, which was referred to a Collegiate Tribunal for resolution.
What Does the So-Called ‘Cazzu Law’ Seek?
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The name arose after Cazzu’s statements about the difficulties she allegedly faced in obtaining authorization to travel abroad with her daughter.
The initiative proposes to facilitate certain procedures for minors when there is legally proven abandonment by one of the parents. Its discussion has been taken up in different state congresses and is still part of a legislative process.
For now, what is verifiable is that Nodal did promote an appeal related to the presentation and promotion of the initiative under the name «Cazzu Law», while his team insists that the goal was not to stop its child protection measures, but to combat the denomination and the narrative associated with his daughter.
Cazzu Responds to Nodal: «I Was Legally and Unjustly Silenced»
Viéndome obligada a defenderme una vez más… pic.twitter.com/Lld0ET4vEe
— Cazzu™ (@cazzuoficial) September 18, 2026
Hours after Nodal’s team released a statement, Cazzu posted a series of messages on social media in which she claimed to feel forced to defend herself again. Although she did not directly mention the singer in her entire statement, her words came amid the controversy over the appeal and the assertions of Nodal’s representation.
«I’m being forced to defend myself once again…», the Argentine began, later launching one of her most forceful statements: «I was legally and above all unjustly silenced». According to Cazzu, this situation allowed a version that she considers far from the facts to be spread.
The singer accused that this silence had been taken advantage of to «LIE and MANIPULATE» and claimed that she has had to respond to «whims of all kinds» that, from her perspective, have no relation to the upbringing of Inti. «Here, there, pages and pages of lies and delusions that steal my peace and my resources», she wrote.
Cazzu also pointed out that the situation she faces would be more complex than what is publicly known. «The scourge to which I am subjected is not even what they imagine», she stated, before expressing that she hopes that eventually «the story will be known as it really is».
Finally, the singer made her position clear regarding initiatives like the so-called «Cazzu Law»: «I will continue to support law projects that protect and shield mothers and women». She added that if she can feel vulnerable having public exposure and tools to defend herself, other mothers may be in an even more complicated situation.
With this reaction, the controversy now has three versions: Nodal’s defense claims that he does not seek to stop the content of the initiative; a court document describes a complaint against its presentation and promotion under the name «Cazzu Law»; and Cazzu claims that she has been legally and unjustly silenced and maintains her support for projects aimed at protecting mothers and women.