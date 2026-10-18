U.S. Vice President JD Vance recognized that ICE agents have made mistakes during migrant operations and defended the need to investigate possible irregularities.

His statements in Michigan come as questions grow about the use of force and accountability within migrant agencies.

The official assured that the Donald Trump administration has taken action on certain complaints, although he avoided publicly identifying the corresponding cases.

The discussion also includes the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota, whose cases maintain attention on the actions of federal authorities.

JD Vance Recognizes ICE Errors During Migrant Raids

Vance admits ICE agent errors in migrant raids; says Trump government must investigate and act. https://t.co/Tul7x7tSgS https://t.co/GmRjlJuEdZ — Uno TV (@UnoNoticias) October 17, 2026

Vance defended the work of most migrant agents, but admitted that some may act incorrectly while performing their duties.

“Sometimes there are those who make mistakes. Sometimes there are those who really err,” the vice president stated during a media meeting in Michigan.