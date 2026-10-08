Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.

Okaloosa orders evacuation of coastal areas.

Storm surge and flooding threaten communities.

Isaias is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as Florida and Alabama activate emergency measures ahead of possible impacts between Friday and Saturday. In the 4 p.m. Central Time bulletin on Wednesday, October 7, it was still a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 65 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that it will reach hurricane strength by Thursday, October 8, and make landfall between Friday night, October 9, and early Saturday, October 10. The exact location and intensity upon arrival are still subject to change. Hazardous conditions can begin before the storm’s center reaches the coast.

Evacuations in Florida: Who Must Leave Okaloosa

Today, I signed Executive Order 26-202, declaring a state of emergency for 25 counties in preparation for Tropical Depression Nine. This order ensures communities have the time and resources necessary to prepare for potential severe weather impacts to the Panhandle and Big Bend region of Florida. Floridians should have their plans in place, keep emergency supply kits fully stocked, and follow @FLSERT for weather updates and preparedness information. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 7, 2026



Okaloosa County has ordered mandatory evacuation of coastal zones A and B starting at noon on Thursday, October 8, local time. The measure includes Okaloosa Island and parts of Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Mary Esther, and Niceville, depending on the location of each residence. For visitors, authorities have requested that they leave the expected impact area by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, ahead of residents. The county recommends checking the location on its official map and leaving early to reduce traffic delays during the evacuation.