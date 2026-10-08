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Tropical Storm Isaias Activates Evacuations in the Gulf: Danger Begins Before Landfall
Tropical Storm Isaias prompts evacuations in Florida's Okaloosa County, with hurricane warnings and storm surge watches issued for the Gulf Coast.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Tropical Storm Isaias Activates Evacuations in the Gulf: Danger Begins Before Landfall
Foto Isaias amenaza al Golfo: evacuaciones y alertas de huracán FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on 10/08/26 at 08:45

  • Isaias could strengthen into a hurricane.
  • Okaloosa orders evacuation of coastal areas.
  • Storm surge and flooding threaten communities.

Isaias is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico as Florida and Alabama activate emergency measures ahead of possible impacts between Friday and Saturday. In the 4 p.m. Central Time bulletin on Wednesday, October 7, it was still a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 65 mph.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that it will reach hurricane strength by Thursday, October 8, and make landfall between Friday night, October 9, and early Saturday, October 10. The exact location and intensity upon arrival are still subject to change. Hazardous conditions can begin before the storm’s center reaches the coast.

Evacuations in Florida: Who Must Leave Okaloosa


Okaloosa County has ordered mandatory evacuation of coastal zones A and B starting at noon on Thursday, October 8, local time. The measure includes Okaloosa Island and parts of Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Mary Esther, and Niceville, depending on the location of each residence. For visitors, authorities have requested that they leave the expected impact area by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, ahead of residents. The county recommends checking the location on its official map and leaving early to reduce traffic delays during the evacuation.

Storm Surge: Areas Under Watch


A storm surge watch covers the area from the Mississippi River mouth to Yankeetown, Florida, including a large stretch of the northern Gulf Coast. A hurricane watch is also in effect from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to Indian Pass, Florida, indicating that those conditions are possible, although not yet occurring.

The NHC projects 5 to 7 feet of flooding above ground in parts of Mobile Bay and between Ocean Springs and Indian Pass. Those heights depend on the storm’s trajectory and tides. The influx of seawater can flood normally dry land and hinder evacuations.

Rain, Flooding, and Tornadoes Widen the Threat


The danger posed by Isaias combines storm surge, heavy rain, destructive winds, and possible tornadoes, with impacts that can reach communities far from the point of landfall. From Friday through the weekend, the NHC forecasts 3 to 7 inches of rain along the central Gulf Coast.

Localized accumulations could reach 10 inches. Flash, urban, and river flooding are also possible, making it essential to follow local warnings. For Hispanic families with work or travel plans, the decision should consider conditions along the entire route and instructions from the destination.

Shelters and Closures: How to Prepare for Isaias

Okaloosa announced that it will open two shelters on Thursday at 6 p.m.: Davidson Middle School and Raider Arena, at Northwest Florida State College. Authorities ask that people bring identification, medications, clothing, hygiene items, and chargers. Those with special needs should review registration requirements.

The county’s airports will close on Thursday at 9 p.m.; their terminals will not be available as shelters for the population. Those who must evacuate can check Okaloosa and the National Hurricane Center updates before leaving.

SOURCE: foxweather , univision

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