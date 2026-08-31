Trump Renews Attack on Iran: What Will This War Cost the US?

The new US attack in the Strait of Hormuz reactivates the military front as Washington also tries to pressure Iran through economic sanctions.

The United States has again attacked Iranian targets, about a month after the previous attack, destroying two platforms that, according to CENTCOM, could launch rockets loaded with sea mines.

Why it matters: A new escalation could increase US military spending and put pressure on oil, fuel, and transportation prices.

The War with Iran May Have Already Cost Around $40 Billion

The attack occurred on the Iranian island of Larak and used drones, according to a US official quoted by CNN and reported by EFE.

CENTCOM maintained that the mines posed an «imminent threat» to navigation in Hormuz. Iran described the US operation as an act of aggression.

The fact: This would be the first US attack on Iran since late July, according to EFE.

The economic question now is how much a bill that already runs into tens of billions of dollars could increase.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimated in June that the additional cost of the Iran war for the Pentagon was around $40 billion.

This estimate includes deployments, ammunition, operations, equipment losses, damage to bases, and higher fuel costs.