Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims the vessels attempted to cross without authorization. One was carrying over two million barrels of oil.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard reported on Sunday, November 15, the sinking of two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after they hit naval mines.

– Why it matters: The incident increases tension over one of the main routes for global oil trade, amid conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Iran Reports Two Tankers Sunk in Hormuz

Two oil tankers suffered strong explosions after colliding with naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and one of them sank in the waters of the Persian Gulf, according to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

https://t.co/LKDoVdMrf2 — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) November 15, 2026

According to a statement by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the two vessels suffered strong explosions while navigating the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities claim that the tankers attempted to cross the area without authorization and with their identification and positioning systems turned off.

They also accused the US Army of supporting the operation, although the statement did not present independent evidence to confirm this involvement.

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– The accusation: Iran claims that the ships attempted to cross clandestinely and used unauthorized routes by its Armed Forces.

The Revolutionary Guard indicated that both tankers began to catch fire after hitting the naval mines.

The statement did not specify the identity of the vessels or provide information about their crews or possible victims.