Invest 96L Could Become the Atlantic’s Next Tropical Depression as Caribbean Watches Closely

Invest 96L in the Atlantic

El Niño Continues to Strengthen

Caribbean Remains Under Watch

The Atlantic is showing signs of activity again with Invest 96L, a tropical disturbance being monitored as El Niño continues to strengthen and could reach exceptional intensity.

The system is located several hundred miles southwest of Cape Verde, associated with a tropical wave that is generating disorganized rain and thunderstorms.

Meteorologists believe the disturbance could organize into a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves west or west-northwest.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is keeping a large area under watch between Cape Verde and the Caribbean, where it gives the system a chance to develop over the next seven days.

El Niño Could Reach Historic Strength

As Invest 96L tries to organize, El Niño continues to gain intensity and could become one of the strongest episodes on record if it maintains its evolution over the next few months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has indicated that the phenomenon could reach historic levels by the end of 2026, increasing interest in its potential meteorological effects.

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A strong El Niño typically generates conditions that hinder the development of hurricanes in the Atlantic due to increased unfavorable winds at different levels of the atmosphere.

This effect can interfere with the structure of tropical cyclones, although it does not mean that it completely eliminates the risk of storms or hurricanes during the season.