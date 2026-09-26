ICE Studies Network of Vehicles to Detain Immigrants During Operations

ICE projects detention on wheels

Pennsylvania is the focus of the new plan

Vehicles would accompany migrant operations

According to lanacion, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is studying the deployment of a network of vehicles in Pennsylvania that would function as temporary detention centers during migrant operations, according to federal contracting documents known in September.

The proposal contemplates that the units would remain near the teams responsible for making arrests, enabling the immediate transfer of detained individuals without agents having to leave the area of operations repeatedly.

The documents describe these units as «mobile detention facilities» and contemplate that they would operate until they reach their capacity or until the operation ends. GTI, a transportation subsidiary of GEO Group, appears to be linked to the proposed operation.

The project is part of a larger expansion that includes contracts of up to 10 years and approximately 5,500 beds distributed among facilities in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, and Florida.

How the mobile units would function during ICE arrests

The trucks would remain at points near the arrest teams and receive detainees as operations advance, creating a temporary custody capacity directly linked to the operations carried out in the field.</p>

For the Philadelphia region, which includes Pennsylvania and Delaware, the documents request 12 additional transport teams per day, seven days a week, distributed in seven locations, in addition to a new operational center.

The requirements include vehicles with interior compartments, driver-passenger separation, locks, and communication systems. Each transfer would have two agents, and the transportation staff would be armed.

However, the documentation raises questions about the conditions of stay: it establishes certain restrictions for women but does not set an equivalent limit for men, nor does it specifically detail rules for bathrooms, food, water, or medical attention within the units.