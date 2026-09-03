ICE Operation in Texas Surprises Drivers at Gas Station: Several Arrests Reported
Posted on09/03/26 at 08:00
- ICE makes several arrests in Texas operation
- Operation begins early
- ICE has not released figures
An ICE operation in Texas carried out early Wednesday in Mustang Ridge ended with the arrests of several men and women who arrived at a gas station.
The operation began around 7:00 a.m. on Highway 183, near Highway 21, where witnesses observed ICE vehicles and State Troopers.
According to testimony gathered at the scene, agents stopped vehicles entering the gas station to refuel, questioned the occupants about their immigration status, and transferred some people to a bus.
So far, ICE has not officially reported how many people were arrested or the specific reason for the operation, despite a request for information submitted to the agency.
ICE Operation in Texas Extends to Several Mustang Ridge Locations
ICE operation at gas station leaves multiple arrests in Mustang Ridgehttps://t.co/BT6DSkl6vP
— N+ UNIVISION SAN ANTONIO (@nmasunivSATX) September 2, 2026
Business owners and residents said the presence of agents was not limited to the gas station.
Early in the morning, they also observed activity near the Poco Loco supermarket and an IHOP restaurant.
The situation raised concern among workers and drivers in the area because the arrests took place in everyday public spaces.
These establishments are visited daily by people buying food, dining, or refueling their vehicles.
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“It’s very sad, my brother, something very sad that’s happening in the United States to people who are working so hard, and, truly, this shouldn’t be happening like this,” said a truck driver who asked to remain anonymous.
“It’s something that’s very wrong, and they’re doing their job very wrong, not doing it correctly, not being professionals,” the driver added after arriving at the scene to refuel.
Residents React to Arrests
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Another resident expressed concern about the impact these arrests can have on families when they occur in everyday commercial spaces.
The resident described the experience of unexpectedly encountering federal agents while a family is carrying out ordinary activities as difficult and sad.
“It feels bad because, imagine, you come to a truck stop or any shopping center, or you go to buy groceries. And, suddenly, out of nowhere, federal agents come and separate you from your family. I say it’s difficult and very sad,” he said.
The incident occurred one day after another immigration operation was reported at a Hispanic supermarket in Austin.
At that establishment, ICE agents also made several arrests, according to available information.
The proximity of both operations has drawn greater attention to immigration enforcement actions in Austin and the surrounding area.
So far, officials have not confirmed whether the two operations are related.
What Is Known About the ICE Operation in Texas
The available information remains limited: there is no official count of detainees or public explanation from ICE about what specifically prompted the operation in Mustang Ridge.
Why does it matter?: The arrests occurred in everyday places, including a gas station and commercial areas frequented by workers and families.
The fact: Witnesses reported several arrests beginning around 7:00 a.m. near highways 183 and 21.
The process: According to witnesses, agents stopped vehicles, asked occupants about their immigration status, and transferred some people to a bus.
What can be done?: Before an encounter with immigration authorities, people can learn about their rights and seek guidance from lawyers or accredited immigration organizations.
Sources: Univision.