ICE Operation in Texas Surprises Drivers at Gas Station: Several Arrests Reported

ICE makes several arrests in Texas operation

Operation begins early

ICE has not released figures

An ICE operation in Texas carried out early Wednesday in Mustang Ridge ended with the arrests of several men and women who arrived at a gas station.

The operation began around 7:00 a.m. on Highway 183, near Highway 21, where witnesses observed ICE vehicles and State Troopers.

According to testimony gathered at the scene, agents stopped vehicles entering the gas station to refuel, questioned the occupants about their immigration status, and transferred some people to a bus.

So far, ICE has not officially reported how many people were arrested or the specific reason for the operation, despite a request for information submitted to the agency.

ICE Operation in Texas Extends to Several Mustang Ridge Locations

ICE operation at gas station leaves multiple arrests in Mustang Ridgehttps://t.co/BT6DSkl6vP — N+ UNIVISION SAN ANTONIO (@nmasunivSATX) September 2, 2026

Business owners and residents said the presence of agents was not limited to the gas station.

Early in the morning, they also observed activity near the Poco Loco supermarket and an IHOP restaurant.

The situation raised concern among workers and drivers in the area because the arrests took place in everyday public spaces.

These establishments are visited daily by people buying food, dining, or refueling their vehicles.

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“It’s very sad, my brother, something very sad that’s happening in the United States to people who are working so hard, and, truly, this shouldn’t be happening like this,” said a truck driver who asked to remain anonymous.

“It’s something that’s very wrong, and they’re doing their job very wrong, not doing it correctly, not being professionals,” the driver added after arriving at the scene to refuel.