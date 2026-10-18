The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began applying a $5,300 fee to certain immigrants as of October 16, 2026.

The measure affects foreigners with deportation orders issued in absentia who are later arrested by immigration agents.

It also applies to individuals considered inadmissible who are detained between official US ports of entry.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the inflation adjustment, which represents a $170 increase from the previous amount.

ICE Charges $5,300 to Immigrants: Who Must Pay Now?

The fee applies to individuals who failed to appear before an immigration judge and received a deportation order in absentia.

However, not all individuals with deportation orders are automatically subject to this fee.

The legislation requires that conditions related to notification of the proceedings, the immigrant’s absence, and the corresponding court ruling be met.

The DHS must demonstrate that the required notice was given and that there are legal grounds for the deportation order.