Denver Sues Trump Administration to Block ICE at Polling Stations

Denver takes dispute to federal court to block ICE at polling stations

Lawsuit challenges ICE presence

Administration denies election-site patrols

The city of Denver, Colorado, and several civil rights organizations have sued the Donald Trump administration over an issue involving both immigration and elections: the presence of armed federal agents at polling stations.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to prevent immigration agents from executing court orders at these locations, arguing that their presence could intimidate citizens and discourage them from voting.

The litigation names Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and acting ICE Director David Venturella, who, according to the plaintiffs, have allowed civil immigration enforcement actions to occur at election facilities.

The administration disputes that characterization: Mullin said last week that ICE does not patrol polling stations and that agents would respond only to a threat against a facility or to execute a court order.

Why Is ICE Presence at Polling Stations Going to Court?

The lawsuit centers its main argument around a Civil War-era law that prohibits federal officials from placing “armed men” where an election is being held. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LurLb6ybOX — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) September 10, 2026

Why does it matter? The plaintiffs argue that seeing armed ICE agents near polling places could deter citizens—particularly those in Hispanic communities—from exercising their right to vote.

The fact: The lawsuit cites incidents that have occurred in Texas and New York since the spring as evidence that the concern is not merely hypothetical.

The process: A federal court in Washington will review the request to restrict the actions of armed immigration agents at locations where elections are held.

What can citizens do? Voters can check their polling location and review instructions from local election authorities in advance to confirm where and how to cast their ballots.

One of the lawsuit’s central arguments relies on a federal law limiting the presence of military personnel or other armed agents at locations where general or special elections are being held.

According to the text cited by the plaintiffs, an exception applies when that presence is necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.

The dispute therefore concerns not only ICE immigration operations, but also the limits on the actions of armed federal agents inside or near voting locations.

The court must determine whether the challenged actions are permitted by law or whether additional restrictions should apply during elections.