Denver Sues Trump Administration to Block ICE at Polling Stations
Posted on09/11/26 at 04:35
- Denver takes dispute to federal court to block ICE at polling stations
- Lawsuit challenges ICE presence
- Administration denies election-site patrols
The city of Denver, Colorado, and several civil rights organizations have sued the Donald Trump administration over an issue involving both immigration and elections: the presence of armed federal agents at polling stations.
The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to prevent immigration agents from executing court orders at these locations, arguing that their presence could intimidate citizens and discourage them from voting.
The litigation names Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and acting ICE Director David Venturella, who, according to the plaintiffs, have allowed civil immigration enforcement actions to occur at election facilities.
The administration disputes that characterization: Mullin said last week that ICE does not patrol polling stations and that agents would respond only to a threat against a facility or to execute a court order.
Why Is ICE Presence at Polling Stations Going to Court?
The lawsuit centers its main argument around a Civil War-era law that prohibits federal officials from placing “armed men” where an election is being held. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LurLb6ybOX
— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) September 10, 2026
Why does it matter? The plaintiffs argue that seeing armed ICE agents near polling places could deter citizens—particularly those in Hispanic communities—from exercising their right to vote.
The fact: The lawsuit cites incidents that have occurred in Texas and New York since the spring as evidence that the concern is not merely hypothetical.
The process: A federal court in Washington will review the request to restrict the actions of armed immigration agents at locations where elections are held.
What can citizens do? Voters can check their polling location and review instructions from local election authorities in advance to confirm where and how to cast their ballots.
One of the lawsuit’s central arguments relies on a federal law limiting the presence of military personnel or other armed agents at locations where general or special elections are being held.
According to the text cited by the plaintiffs, an exception applies when that presence is necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.
The dispute therefore concerns not only ICE immigration operations, but also the limits on the actions of armed federal agents inside or near voting locations.
The court must determine whether the challenged actions are permitted by law or whether additional restrictions should apply during elections.
Incidents in Texas and New York Fuel the Lawsuit
Latino civil rights groups, including @LULAC @WeAreUnidosUS
and Denver sued the Trump administration on Thursday, invoking a law Congress passed in the final months of the Civil War, to block deployment of ICE to the polls. https://t.co/XhepVfSOVr
— Arelis R. Hernández (@arelisrhdz) September 10, 2026
The plaintiff organizations, several of which work to protect Hispanic communities, say they have documented multiple incidents since the spring that support their concerns.
One occurred during the May primaries in San Antonio, when armed ICE agents detained a person in a polling station parking lot, according to the allegations included in the lawsuit.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump Promises $5,000 Checks if Republicans Win: Could It Happen?
The incident ended after the county sheriff ordered the agents to leave the property, and it is now being cited to argue that such operations can disrupt the environment around polling places.
Another incident allegedly occurred in June in Syracuse, New York, where ICE agents entered a polling station to question an election volunteer, according to the plaintiffs.
A Battle Between Immigration Enforcement and Voting Access
The case raises a question that could have consequences beyond Denver: What limits should federal agents observe when an enforcement operation occurs at a location being used for voting?
For the plaintiffs, even an operation targeting a specific person can intimidate other voters who see armed agents at the location.
The administration, however, rejects the allegation that ICE is systematically being deployed to polling stations and maintains that any intervention would respond to specific circumstances, such as a threat or a court order.
The court’s decision will be critical in determining how far such enforcement actions may go and whether additional restrictions are necessary to protect citizens’ access to polling places.