ICE Arrests Surge as Detentions Shift to Those Without Criminal Charges

Immigration arrests have skyrocketed

54.8% have no criminal charges

Ogden reviews police conduct

Immigration detentions have surged in southwestern Utah during Donald Trump’s second term, according to data compiled by the Deportation Data Project.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that immigration-related arrests increased sixfold in the region, reflecting an intensification of ICE operations.

In St. George alone, ICE made over 100 arrests in May, more than double the average recorded during the first 15 months of the current administration.

Monthly figures show the trend: there were 72 arrests in March, 94 in April, 107 in May, 97 in June, and 73 in July.

ICE Arrests in Utah Skyrocket

This information comes to light as the Ogden police face controversy over an officer’s behavior during an ICE operation. https://t.co/QS6q9Wdzfr pic.twitter.com/9akX06X6rk — N+ UNIVISION SALT LAKE CITY (@nmasunivSLC) August 29, 2026

Why it matters: The increase can directly affect Utah’s immigrant communities, especially since a significant portion of those detained do not face criminal charges.