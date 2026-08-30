ICE Arrests Surge as Detentions Shift to Those Without Criminal Charges
Posted on08/30/26 at 12:00
- Immigration arrests have skyrocketed
- 54.8% have no criminal charges
- Ogden reviews police conduct
Immigration detentions have surged in southwestern Utah during Donald Trump’s second term, according to data compiled by the Deportation Data Project.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported that immigration-related arrests increased sixfold in the region, reflecting an intensification of ICE operations.
In St. George alone, ICE made over 100 arrests in May, more than double the average recorded during the first 15 months of the current administration.
Monthly figures show the trend: there were 72 arrests in March, 94 in April, 107 in May, 97 in June, and 73 in July.
ICE Arrests in Utah Skyrocket
This information comes to light as the Ogden police face controversy over an officer’s behavior during an ICE operation. https://t.co/QS6q9Wdzfr pic.twitter.com/9akX06X6rk
— N+ UNIVISION SALT LAKE CITY (@nmasunivSLC) August 29, 2026
Why it matters: The increase can directly affect Utah’s immigrant communities, especially since a significant portion of those detained do not face criminal charges.
The fact: After the change in immigration priorities, 54.8% of people detained had no charges or convictions, according to information from the Deportation Data Project.
The process: Washington County signed two 287(g) agreements with ICE, allowing the sheriff’s office to participate in certain immigration law enforcement functions.
What can be done?: Immigrants can inform themselves about their rights, prepare important family documents, and seek specialized legal advice in case of encounters with immigration authorities.
Profile of Detained Immigrants Changes
ICE arrests explode as Trump hands cops sweeping new powers – map shows the surprise states leading crackdown pic.twitter.com/vERLHyfdLd
— America Report (@Americareport24) August 30, 2026
The increase became more evident after January 29, when Tom Homan announced that ICE would intensify operations in support of national security priorities.
However, the data show a significant difference from the previous administration: detentions no longer focus on immigrants with criminal convictions.
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During the Biden administration, approximately 83% of arrested immigrants were individuals convicted of crimes, according to figures cited by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Under Trump’s second term, that proportion dropped to 38.9%, as detentions of people with only civil immigration violations increased.
Ogden Case Sparks Controversy Over Cooperation with ICE
After video of an ICE arrest in Ogden began circulating online, Ogden Police Department discussed its involvement in the incident and shared body-worn camera footage from its officer.
Learn more: https://t.co/4uFmn51C6J pic.twitter.com/MGTJuKiljD
— ABC4 News (@abc4utah) August 26, 2026
The debate increased after an arrest on August 25 in Ogden, where a local police officer’s intervention during an ICE operation was recorded on video.
Kevin Lundell, a city council member, stated that the local officer did not have clear enough instructions on how to act during a federal immigration operation.
Lundell also claimed that the immigrant initially approached the police officer because he suspected someone was following him, a situation that later ended with his detention by ICE.
The Ogden police responded that none of their officers initiated the detention or made the arrest, while DHS identified the detainee as a Venezuelan who entered the country irregularly in 2022.
DHS Ensures Detainee Will Have Due Process
DHS stated that the man was the specific target of the federal operation and noted that he had entered near Eagle Pass, Texas, in July 2022.
The agency reported that he will remain in ICE custody as immigration proceedings advance and assured that he will have access to due process.
The episode also opened a local discussion about what police departments should do when a person seeks help while a federal immigration operation is underway.
For immigrant families, the growth in arrests makes it especially important to know their rights and have a family plan in case of an immigration detention.
Sources: Univision, The Salt Lake Tribune.