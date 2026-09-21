ICE Arrests 500 Immigrants in Massive Florida Operation
Posted on09/21/26 at 04:15
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 500 immigrants were arrested during a large-scale migrant operation conducted in southwest Florida with the collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.
The operation took place between August 24 and 27 in the Fort Myers area and involved the participation of ICE, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), among other agencies.
According to ICE, among the 500 detainees were individuals with final deportation orders, those who had committed repeated immigration offenses, and people with records or charges related to domestic violence, drugs, driving under the influence, assault, and violent or sexual crimes.
Who were some of the detainees?
One of the notable cases highlighted by the authorities was that of Whycliff Longin, 28, a Haitian national who was seeking asylum in the United States.
Longin was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an incident on August 27 in Lehigh Acres.
Authorities accuse him of second-degree murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery with violence. He remains in custody without bail at the Lee County Jail, and ICE issued a migrant detention order against him.
Man allegedly tried to use a taser against an agent
Another detainee was Noe Lux Castro, 24, from Guatemala.
According to ICE, Castro struggled with authorities during his arrest and allegedly took a taser from a Florida Highway Patrol officer and tried to use it against him.
Castro faces charges of obstructing a public officer and resisting authority with and without violence.
ICE highlights other arrests
Olmen Noel Vargas-Mendoza, 40, from Honduras, was also detained during the operation.
ICE claims that Vargas-Mendoza had re-entered the United States without inspection on three occasions and has a record related to domestic violence.
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Authorities also arrested Marlon Rolando Calderón-Castellón, 43, also from Honduras.
According to ICE, Calderón-Castellón had re-entered the United States without inspection and has a record that includes assault and illegal possession of drugs.
ICE also reported that during the operation, a suspected member of a Mexican cartel and a Honduran citizen accused of sexually abusing two minors were detained.
Operation brought together multiple agencies
The authorities presented the operation as part of the cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies to enforce immigration laws and detain individuals considered threats to public safety.
The 500 arrests took place during four days of operations in the Fort Myers area, making it one of the largest coordinated immigration actions recently carried out in Florida.