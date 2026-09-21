ICE Arrests 500 Immigrants in Massive Florida Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 500 immigrants were arrested during a large-scale migrant operation conducted in southwest Florida with the collaboration of federal, state, and local authorities.

The operation took place between August 24 and 27 in the Fort Myers area and involved the participation of ICE, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), among other agencies.

According to ICE, among the 500 detainees were individuals with final deportation orders, those who had committed repeated immigration offenses, and people with records or charges related to domestic violence, drugs, driving under the influence, assault, and violent or sexual crimes.

Who were some of the detainees?

One of the notable cases highlighted by the authorities was that of Whycliff Longin, 28, a Haitian national who was seeking asylum in the United States.

Longin was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an incident on August 27 in Lehigh Acres.

Authorities accuse him of second-degree murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, and robbery with violence. He remains in custody without bail at the Lee County Jail, and ICE issued a migrant detention order against him.

Man allegedly tried to use a taser against an agent