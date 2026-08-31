ICE Arrests More Than 1,300 People in Virginia and Maryland
Posted on08/31/26 at 03:01
- ICE arrests in Virginia and Maryland
- Operation lasted two weeks
- Agency reported 1,328 arrests
A sweeping federal immigration operation resulted in 1,328 people being arrested in Virginia and Maryland over just two weeks, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The arrests occurred between August 1 and August 14, as part of an offensive that spanned both states and had a significant presence near Washington, D.C.
DHS claims that those detained were in the United States illegally, although the immigration circumstances and backgrounds vary among the cases included in the tally.
Authorities also highlighted the arrest of individuals with a history of or charges for serious crimes, as part of an operation that reflects the intensification of federal immigration actions.
ICE Concentrates Immigration Operation Near Washington, D.C.
The so-called Operation Safe Community had a significant presence in the suburbs of Washington, although federal actions covered different areas of Virginia and Maryland.
According to authorities, among those detained were individuals with backgrounds related to sexual assault, kidnapping, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The U.S. will issue commemorative passports with an image of Trump starting in August
DHS also mentioned cases related to identity theft and other thefts, while presenting the operation as part of its efforts to strengthen public safety.
However, the announcement encompasses over 1,300 people and does not mean that all those detained were accused or convicted of the crimes highlighted by the authorities.
DHS Links Some Detainees to Transnational Gangs
The federal government claimed that among those arrested were alleged members of organizations such as MS-13, Calle 18, and Tren de Aragua, considered threats by U.S. authorities.
DHS also pointed out that some cases involved backgrounds or charges for murder, attempted murder, and rape, in addition to infractions related to immigration status.
The operation comes as the administration of President Donald Trump maintains increasing detentions and expulsions of people it considers deportable under U.S. laws as a priority.
The government has carried out similar deployments: in July, authorities reported over 1,200 arrests during another immigration operation developed around Atlanta.
Trump Administration Defends Increased Immigration Arrests
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the arrests and accused leaders of Virginia and Maryland who favor sanctuary policies of obstructing federal priorities.
Mullin claimed that the Trump administration aims to prioritize the safety of U.S. citizens by arresting and expelling immigrants subject to deportation.
The message again highlights the clash between Washington and jurisdictions that limit certain forms of cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration agencies.
For immigrant communities, the scope of the operation also increases attention on where and how ICE develops its actions, especially around the U.S. capital.
What the Operation Means for Immigrants
An immigration arrest does not automatically equate to a criminal conviction, and each person may face different circumstances depending on their status, background, and process before the authorities.
Additionally, being accused of a crime does not mean having been declared guilty, a relevant distinction when interpreting the figures and examples disclosed by the government.
Detainees may face different immigration procedures depending on their case, including possible deportation orders, while certain situations allow for presenting defenses or seeking judicial review.
Families of a person arrested by ICE can seek information through official detainee location systems and consult with an immigration attorney about the next steps, according to The Center Square and the official ICE website.