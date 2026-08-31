ICE Arrests More Than 1,300 People in Virginia and Maryland

ICE arrests in Virginia and Maryland

Operation lasted two weeks

Agency reported 1,328 arrests

A sweeping federal immigration operation resulted in 1,328 people being arrested in Virginia and Maryland over just two weeks, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The arrests occurred between August 1 and August 14, as part of an offensive that spanned both states and had a significant presence near Washington, D.C.

DHS claims that those detained were in the United States illegally, although the immigration circumstances and backgrounds vary among the cases included in the tally.

Authorities also highlighted the arrest of individuals with a history of or charges for serious crimes, as part of an operation that reflects the intensification of federal immigration actions.

ICE Concentrates Immigration Operation Near Washington, D.C.

The so-called Operation Safe Community had a significant presence in the suburbs of Washington, although federal actions covered different areas of Virginia and Maryland.

According to authorities, among those detained were individuals with backgrounds related to sexual assault, kidnapping, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run.

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DHS also mentioned cases related to identity theft and other thefts, while presenting the operation as part of its efforts to strengthen public safety.

However, the announcement encompasses over 1,300 people and does not mean that all those detained were accused or convicted of the crimes highlighted by the authorities.