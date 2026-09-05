ICE Agent Under Federal Indictment: Videos Allegedly Contradict His Account of a Shooting
Posted on09/05/26 at 07:26
- ICE agent faces charges
- Video allegedly contradicts account
- Federal investigation remains open
An ICE agent is facing six federal charges for allegedly providing false information about a shooting that injured a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis.
Christian Castro, 52, allegedly fired a shot on January 14 into the entrance of a residence during a migration operation, according to the federal indictment released on Friday.
One of the shots hit Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg, who was initially charged after Castro claimed he had been attacked during the operation.
But the case against Sosa-Celis was dismissed after ICE reported the emergence of video evidence that allegedly contradicted Castro’s account.
What is ICE Agent Christian Castro Being Accused Of?
Prosecutors claim that Castro falsely told the FBI that he opened fire after several people violently attacked him using a broom and a shovel.
He also allegedly claimed that he made one of the shots while sitting down after the supposed attack and described a prior struggle of about three minutes.
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The indictment presents a radically different chronology: it claims that the encounter described by Castro lasted approximately 11 seconds, not the three minutes indicated.
Castro turned himself in on Thursday and was expected to appear before a federal judge in Texas on Friday. So far, he has not pleaded guilty or not guilty.
Case Against ICE Agent Sets Federal Precedent
The six charges represent the first known federal case under the Trump Administration against an ICE agent involved in intensified migration operations within the country.
The federal process comes while Castro faces separate state charges in Minnesota related to the same episode that occurred during migration operations in January.
In May, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty presented four charges of second-degree assault and one for allegedly falsely reporting a crime.
The case also sparked a dispute between Minnesota and Texas after Minnesota authorities sought Castro’s extradition from the southern state.
Minnesota and Texas Clash Over Castro’s Extradition
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott, seeking to force the state to deliver Castro to face the state process.
However, a federal judge determined last week that he lacked the authority to intervene in an extradition controversy between the two states.
Castro had been released from prison about a week before the new federal indictment for alleged false statements was made public.
Now he faces two separate judicial fronts, although none of the charges imply a guilty plea and the processes will have to move forward in the corresponding courts.
Investigation of ICE Agent Generates Tension Within the DOJ
The case also allegedly sparked differences within the Department of Justice over whether Castro should face a more serious federal charge related to civil rights.
According to ProPublica, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Evans considered that there were sufficient elements to present a charge for alleged deprivation of rights under the appearance of authority.
Evans allegedly stated that senior officials rejected that possibility; sources cited by ABC News later indicated that the prosecutor was fired, although they questioned his description of the case.
Those sources assured that the civil rights investigation remains open, so it could still be determined if Castro will face additional charges beyond the six current ones, reported ABC News, The Washington Post, and CBS News.