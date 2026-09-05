ICE Agent Under Federal Indictment: Videos Allegedly Contradict His Account of a Shooting

ICE agent faces charges

Video allegedly contradicts account

Federal investigation remains open

An ICE agent is facing six federal charges for allegedly providing false information about a shooting that injured a Venezuelan immigrant in Minneapolis.

Christian Castro, 52, allegedly fired a shot on January 14 into the entrance of a residence during a migration operation, according to the federal indictment released on Friday.

One of the shots hit Julio Sosa-Celis in the leg, who was initially charged after Castro claimed he had been attacked during the operation.

But the case against Sosa-Celis was dismissed after ICE reported the emergence of video evidence that allegedly contradicted Castro’s account.

What is ICE Agent Christian Castro Being Accused Of?

Prosecutors claim that Castro falsely told the FBI that he opened fire after several people violently attacked him using a broom and a shovel.

He also allegedly claimed that he made one of the shots while sitting down after the supposed attack and described a prior struggle of about three minutes.

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The indictment presents a radically different chronology: it claims that the encounter described by Castro lasted approximately 11 seconds, not the three minutes indicated.

Castro turned himself in on Thursday and was expected to appear before a federal judge in Texas on Friday. So far, he has not pleaded guilty or not guilty.