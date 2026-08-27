ICE Agent Accused of Shooting Immigrant Could Be Freed Amid Texas-Minnesota Extradition

ICE agent Christian Castro could be released in Texas while Minnesota seeks his extradition over the alleged shooting of an immigrant in Minneapolis.

An ICE agent accused of shooting an immigrant in Minnesota could be released in Texas as a dispute between the two states over his extradition continues. Federal Judge Fernando Rodríguez Jr. rejected Minnesota’s request on Wednesday to force Texas to keep the agent, Christian Castro, in custody while Governor Greg Abbott decides on his extradition. The judge concluded that Minnesota failed to show that Abbott had violated federal law or formally rejected the extradition request filed in June. The decision increases pressure on the case because a Texas procedural rule limits the detention of fugitives awaiting extradition to 90 days, a deadline that could be met as early as this Thursday, August 27. Federal Judge Won’t Order ICE Agent to Remain in Custody Judge denies Minnesota effort to extradite ICE agent from Texas https://t.co/3ZegcyZ4W5 — POLITICO (@politico) August 27, 2026 Why it matters: Castro faces serious charges in Minnesota, but he could be released from custody before Texas definitively decides whether to authorize his extradition.

The fact: He was arrested on May 29 and is accused of shooting Julio Sosa-Celis during a migration operation in Minneapolis.

The process: Abbott is reviewing Minnesota’s request while Texas questions whether Castro can legally be considered a «fugitive».

What you can do: People following the case can check for new decisions from Texas, Minnesota, and the Department of Justice regarding possible federal charges.

ICE Agent Accused of Shooting Could Be Released An ICE agent in custody in Texas could go free in a few hours after a judge refused to force Gov. Abbott to sign an extradition request to Minnesota pic.twitter.com/UBOa5CmG4E — matteo_il_pazzeo (@matteoilpazzeo) August 26, 2026 Texas Rangers arrested Castro in Cameron County on May 29 after authorities in Minnesota issued a national warrant for his arrest. Hennepin County prosecutors charged him with four felonies and one misdemeanor for the shooting of Sosa-Celis during Operation Metro Surge in the Minneapolis area. YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED: They reveal what caused the landslide between Nepal and China According to the indictment, Castro shot through the front door of a residence, injuring Sosa-Celis in the leg and putting others inside the home at risk. Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño told CNN that he was awaiting guidance from the county’s lawyers to determine whether Castro should be released when the applicable deadline expires.

Minnesota Warns of Possible Flight to Mexico A federal judge rejected a request from Minnesota prosecutors to order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to extradite an ICE agent charged with shooting and injuring an immigrant, potentially paving the way for his release as soon as Thursday. https://t.co/QCSZ9k86UF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2026 Minnesota went to federal court arguing that Castro could flee to Mexico due to a romantic relationship with a Mexican woman. The state maintained that a possible escape by the agent could complicate efforts to prosecute him for the charges filed in Minnesota. Rodríguez acknowledged that a departure to Mexico would hinder the efforts of prosecutors to move forward with the case against Castro. However, he determined that this risk was not sufficient to justify the judicial intervention requested by Minnesota. The judge also argued that Minnesota had not identified a provision that would require Abbott to decide on extradition within a specific timeframe. This argument weakened the state’s request to keep the agent in custody while Texas decides on his possible extradition. Texas questions whether Castro can be considered a fugitive because he was instructed to return to his base after the shooting. The order to return to Texas was confirmed in statements by a regional ICE official.