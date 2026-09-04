ICE Agent Charged With Lying to FBI About Minneapolis Shooting

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is facing federal charges for allegedly lying to investigators about a shooting that injured a Venezuelan immigrant during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.

Christian Castro, 52, was charged with making false statements to federal investigators about the January incident, according to people familiar with the case cited by NBC News and The Associated Press.

A federal grand jury reportedly indicted Castro for lying to the FBI about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Additionally, a civil rights investigation remains underway to determine whether the agent could face further charges related to his use of force.

ICE Agent Allegedly Shot Venezuelan Immigrant Through a Door

Minnesota authorities allege that Castro fired through the front door of a residence, striking Sosa-Celis in the thigh.

The incident occurred after Castro and another agent pursued Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna to a Minneapolis duplex where Aljorna and Sosa-Celis lived.

Federal authorities initially charged Sosa-Celis and another man with attacking an agent using a broom handle and a snow shovel.