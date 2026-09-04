ICE Agent Charged With Lying to FBI About Minneapolis Shooting
Posted on09/04/26 at 08:00
A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is facing federal charges for allegedly lying to investigators about a shooting that injured a Venezuelan immigrant during an immigration operation in Minneapolis.
Christian Castro, 52, was charged with making false statements to federal investigators about the January incident, according to people familiar with the case cited by NBC News and The Associated Press.
A federal grand jury reportedly indicted Castro for lying to the FBI about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Additionally, a civil rights investigation remains underway to determine whether the agent could face further charges related to his use of force.
ICE Agent Allegedly Shot Venezuelan Immigrant Through a Door
Minnesota authorities allege that Castro fired through the front door of a residence, striking Sosa-Celis in the thigh.
The incident occurred after Castro and another agent pursued Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna to a Minneapolis duplex where Aljorna and Sosa-Celis lived.
Federal authorities initially charged Sosa-Celis and another man with attacking an agent using a broom handle and a snow shovel.
However, those charges were later dismissed after video evidence raised questions about the account provided by the agents.
The situation prompted federal authorities to open an investigation.
Investigation Could Lead to More Serious Charges
Although Christian Castro has been indicted for allegedly making false statements, the case could expand.
According to a source cited in the report, if the evidence supports a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, a grand jury could issue a superseding indictment that includes that charge.
An attorney for Sosa-Celis questioned the Department of Justice’s response and described the charges filed so far as insufficient.
Attorney Robin Wolpert said Castro’s alleged false statements were intended to conceal that the agent had allegedly shot her client through the door of an occupied residence without a legitimate self-defense justification.
“Mr. Sosa-Celis wants Mr. Castro to be fully held accountable for his crimes,” Wolpert said.
Sosa-Celis also plans to seek compensation from the federal government, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota.
ICE Agent Also Faces Charges in Minnesota
The agent had already been arrested in May on charges filed by Minnesota authorities in connection with the same incident.
Castro was detained in Brownsville, Texas, while Minnesota sought his extradition.
However, he was released after a federal judge declined to order Texas to extradite him.
Minnesota authorities had expressed concern that Castro might flee to Mexico. According to a court filing cited in the report, Castro spoke with a woman while in jail about getting married and buying a home in Mexico after his release.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) previously challenged the state’s case against Castro, calling it “illegal” and a “political maneuver” while arguing that the matter fell under federal jurisdiction.
ICE Suspended Agent After Minneapolis Shooting
Castro was suspended without pay from ICE in February as the federal investigation continued.
ICE acting director Todd Lyons said at the time that immigration agents must uphold “the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct.”
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The incident occurred during Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale immigration operation conducted in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area.
The report identifies Castro as the first federal immigration agent prosecuted in connection with actions taken during that operation.