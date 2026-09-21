Honduran Migrant Caravan Heads Toward US Despite Deportation Warnings
Posted on09/21/26 at 18:35
- Honduran migrants head toward the US
- US warns of deportations
- More than 30,000 Hondurans returned
According to EFE, dozens of Honduran migrants moved toward the Corinto border crossing on Monday with the intention of entering Guatemala and continuing their journey to the United States despite tighter migration controls. The group began leaving San Pedro Sula on Sunday in small groups and could total between 200 and 400 people, some traveling with children.
The lack of economic opportunities again appears among the main reasons given by those who decided to leave Honduras. One of the immediate challenges will be continuing beyond Guatemala: Hondurans can travel within the conditions established by the CA-4 regional agreement, but Mexico maintains its own immigration requirements for entry into its territory.
US Issues Warning as Honduran Migrant Caravan Advances
The US Embassy in Tegucigalpa released a general message on Monday aimed at people considering irregular travel to US territory, warning about the dangers of the journey, human traffickers, and the possibility of deportation. The statement did not specifically mention the group of Honduran migrants.
According to emisorasunidas, the mobilization comes amid strict controls at the US border. The Trump Administration recently reported that in August it did not release undocumented migrants detained at the border with Mexico, although journalistic reports have documented the release of some families from immigration facilities in Texas.
The figures show the scale of the risk for those attempting to complete the journey. Between January 1 and August 20, 2026, the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala had deported 30,965 Honduran citizens, according to information provided by Honduras’ National Migration Institute.
The United States accounted for the vast majority of those returns: 27,828 Hondurans were sent back by air, while Mexico returned 3,046 people and Guatemala 91. The situation also comes after the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Honduras, which remains the subject of ongoing litigation.
What Migrants Should Know Before Starting Their Journey
Reaching Guatemala does not guarantee passage to the United States. Each country applies its own entry, stay, and transit requirements, while attempting to enter US territory irregularly can result in detention and deportation. For families considering the journey, it is especially important to verify immigration requirements directly with official authorities and avoid relying on promises from smugglers, given the current restrictions.
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The issue also has a significant economic dimension for Honduras. Millions of Hondurans live outside the country, and remittances are an important source of income for many households, while deportations require authorities to manage the return and reintegration of thousands of citizens.
Key Points
The new Honduran migrant caravan is moving as the United States maintains strict immigration enforcement and Honduras faces thousands of returns during 2026.
More than 30,000 Hondurans had been deported from the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala as of August 20.
The group seeks to cross Guatemala before continuing toward Mexico and then attempting to reach the US border.
Before traveling, migrants should consult official entry requirements for each country, evaluate the risks, and be cautious of people who claim they can guarantee entry into the United States.