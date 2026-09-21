Honduran Migrant Caravan Heads Toward US Despite Deportation Warnings

Honduran migrants head toward the US

US warns of deportations

More than 30,000 Hondurans returned

According to EFE, dozens of Honduran migrants moved toward the Corinto border crossing on Monday with the intention of entering Guatemala and continuing their journey to the United States despite tighter migration controls. The group began leaving San Pedro Sula on Sunday in small groups and could total between 200 and 400 people, some traveling with children.

The lack of economic opportunities again appears among the main reasons given by those who decided to leave Honduras. One of the immediate challenges will be continuing beyond Guatemala: Hondurans can travel within the conditions established by the CA-4 regional agreement, but Mexico maintains its own immigration requirements for entry into its territory.

US Issues Warning as Honduran Migrant Caravan Advances

The US Embassy in Tegucigalpa released a general message on Monday aimed at people considering irregular travel to US territory, warning about the dangers of the journey, human traffickers, and the possibility of deportation. The statement did not specifically mention the group of Honduran migrants.

According to emisorasunidas, the mobilization comes amid strict controls at the US border. The Trump Administration recently reported that in August it did not release undocumented migrants detained at the border with Mexico, although journalistic reports have documented the release of some families from immigration facilities in Texas.

The figures show the scale of the risk for those attempting to complete the journey. Between January 1 and August 20, 2026, the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala had deported 30,965 Honduran citizens, according to information provided by Honduras’ National Migration Institute.

The United States accounted for the vast majority of those returns: 27,828 Hondurans were sent back by air, while Mexico returned 3,046 people and Guatemala 91. The situation also comes after the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Honduras, which remains the subject of ongoing litigation.