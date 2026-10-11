A Hispanic mother died after a brutal assault.

Two minors witnessed the alleged attack.

The family is raising funds for the three orphans.

A 34-year-old Hispanic mother of three was found dead after an alleged beating by her husband in Morgan Hill, California. Two of the minors were in the home when the attack occurred that ended the life of Jasmyne García.

The main suspect is her husband, Roy Anthony López, 37, who faces charges of murder and endangering minors. According to court documents cited by KTVU FOX 2, the victim’s teenage son recounted that he found his mother seriously injured.

The tragedy occurred between October 2 and 3 in Santa Clara County. Jasmyne, originally from Salinas, left behind three children: Aaron, Tony, and Aaliyah.

Teenage Son Found Mother Seriously Injured

According to KTVU FOX 2, which cites a police statement of probable cause, the 14-year-old son found the home in disarray when he returned on the night of October 2.

The teenager stated that there was blood in different parts of the home, holes in the walls, and water in the kitchen. When he entered the main bedroom, he found his mother lying on the floor.

According to his testimony, Jasmyne was conscious but complained of pain and had serious facial injuries. Her face was so swollen that it was «unrecognizable,» according to court documents.

The minor also recounted that his mother lost and regained consciousness during the night and could not stand without help.

Investigations indicated that a six-year-old child witnessed the assault and that another three-year-old was also in the home.