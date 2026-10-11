Hispanic Mother of Three Dies Allegedly at Hands of Husband in California; Two Minors Witnessed Attack
Posted on 10/10/26 at 20:16
- A Hispanic mother died after a brutal assault.
- Two minors witnessed the alleged attack.
- The family is raising funds for the three orphans.
A 34-year-old Hispanic mother of three was found dead after an alleged beating by her husband in Morgan Hill, California. Two of the minors were in the home when the attack occurred that ended the life of Jasmyne García.
The main suspect is her husband, Roy Anthony López, 37, who faces charges of murder and endangering minors. According to court documents cited by KTVU FOX 2, the victim’s teenage son recounted that he found his mother seriously injured.
The tragedy occurred between October 2 and 3 in Santa Clara County. Jasmyne, originally from Salinas, left behind three children: Aaron, Tony, and Aaliyah.
Teenage Son Found Mother Seriously Injured
According to KTVU FOX 2, which cites a police statement of probable cause, the 14-year-old son found the home in disarray when he returned on the night of October 2.
The teenager stated that there was blood in different parts of the home, holes in the walls, and water in the kitchen. When he entered the main bedroom, he found his mother lying on the floor.
According to his testimony, Jasmyne was conscious but complained of pain and had serious facial injuries. Her face was so swollen that it was «unrecognizable,» according to court documents.
The minor also recounted that his mother lost and regained consciousness during the night and could not stand without help.
Investigations indicated that a six-year-old child witnessed the assault and that another three-year-old was also in the home.
Hispanic Mother Dies: Husband Took Jasmyne to Hospital and Was Arrested
On the morning of October 3, at approximately 9:20, López took his wife to Good Samaritan Hospital in San José, according to the Morgan Hill Police.
According to KTVU FOX 2 and the San Francisco Chronicle, the man allegedly admitted to authorities that he had killed his wife.
Although Jasmyne received medical attention, she died at the scene. López was detained and later charged with murder and endangering minors.
The suspect did not enter a plea of guilty or not guilty during his initial appearance. His next hearing is scheduled for December 15.
A judge also issued protective orders prohibiting him from contacting his three children, according to Mercury News, as cited by KTVU.
Hispanic Mother Dies: Family Asks for Help for Jasmyne’s Three Children
After the tragedy, Jorge García opened a campaign on GoFundMe to raise funds for the victim’s children.
In the post, the family remembers Jasmyne as a dedicated, deeply religious, and loving mother whose greatest happiness was sharing her life with her children.
«No family should have to endure the unimaginable pain of losing someone they love in such a heartbreaking way,» the family message states, translated from English.
The campaign sets a $45,000 goal and, according to the provided figure, has raised $18,999 to support the needs of the minors.
The children were left in the custody of the County Department of Family and Children’s Services, according to police information collected by KTVU.
The family assures that all contributions will be used to help Aaron, Tony, and Aaliyah as they face life without their mother.
Sources: KTVU FOX 2, San Francisco Chronicle, Mercury News, and the family’s GoFundMe campaign.