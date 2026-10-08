Car fell on Carlos while he was working

He went up to 30 minutes without oxygen

Carlos died five days later.

A Hispanic father’s struggle to recover from a severe accident in Alabama ended in tragedy. His family confirmed that he died on September 26, 2026, five days after a car fell on him while he was working on the vehicle.

The update was posted by Mercedes Caballero, organizer of a GoFundMe campaign that initially sought to help with hospitalization expenses and was later modified to support funeral costs and the family’s urgent needs.

«Carlos is resting in peace. He went to heaven at 2:39 a.m. on September 26, 2026,» the family reported. In the message, they added that their hearts were «destroyed and hurting» from the loss.

A Jack Failed and the Car Fell on Carlos

The accident occurred on Monday, September 21. According to the account shared by the family on GoFundMe, Carlos was working on a car when the jack that was holding it up suddenly failed.

The vehicle fell on his stomach, and Carlos suffered severe trauma. He subsequently lost consciousness and stopped receiving oxygen to his brain for approximately 25 to 30 minutes.

The situation was so severe that initially, it was believed he had died. When the ambulance arrived, medical personnel immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and managed to restore a weak pulse.

Carlos was first taken to Morgan Hospital in Decatur. Since he was unable to breathe on his own, he was connected to a ventilator and later transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.