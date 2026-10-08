Hispanic Father Dies After Being Trapped Under Car: Went Up to 30 Minutes Without Oxygen
Posted on 10/08/26 at 07:00
- Car fell on Carlos while he was working
- He went up to 30 minutes without oxygen
- Carlos died five days later.
A Hispanic father’s struggle to recover from a severe accident in Alabama ended in tragedy. His family confirmed that he died on September 26, 2026, five days after a car fell on him while he was working on the vehicle.
The update was posted by Mercedes Caballero, organizer of a GoFundMe campaign that initially sought to help with hospitalization expenses and was later modified to support funeral costs and the family’s urgent needs.
«Carlos is resting in peace. He went to heaven at 2:39 a.m. on September 26, 2026,» the family reported. In the message, they added that their hearts were «destroyed and hurting» from the loss.
A Jack Failed and the Car Fell on Carlos
The accident occurred on Monday, September 21. According to the account shared by the family on GoFundMe, Carlos was working on a car when the jack that was holding it up suddenly failed.
The vehicle fell on his stomach, and Carlos suffered severe trauma. He subsequently lost consciousness and stopped receiving oxygen to his brain for approximately 25 to 30 minutes.
The situation was so severe that initially, it was believed he had died. When the ambulance arrived, medical personnel immediately started cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers and managed to restore a weak pulse.
Carlos was first taken to Morgan Hospital in Decatur. Since he was unable to breathe on his own, he was connected to a ventilator and later transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
Doctors Detected Possible Brain Damage
During the first days, doctors informed the family that Carlos showed early signs of possible anoxic brain injury, in addition to brain inflammation.
He also experienced involuntary movements that began to become more frequent, while his body temperature and heart rate remained elevated.
On September 23, some signs appeared that gave hope to his loved ones. The involuntary movements decreased significantly, and doctors observed that his corneal reflexes were working, in addition to detecting a cough reflex.
However, Carlos remained unconscious, unresponsive to pain, and dependent on a ventilator and other medical support equipment.
Hispanic Father Dies: The Family Had Asked for Help for Carlos
While he was hospitalized, his relatives explained that Carlos had a wife, children, relatives, and friends waiting for him to recover and return home.
The campaign aimed to cover medical expenses, transfers, and daily needs since Carlos was unable to work. After his passing, the purpose of the fundraising changed to help with funeral expenses and the family’s urgent needs.
Before the outcome, his family had maintained hope for a miracle and mainly asked for prayers: «We’re taking this one day, one test, and a little good news at a time.»