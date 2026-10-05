High Gas Prices Become Campaign Issue: Democrats Use Them to Fight for Key Districts
Posted on 10/05/26 at 09:50
With fuel prices still above 2025 levels, Democratic candidates are seeking to make the cost of living a decisive issue in Arizona.
Gas prices have become a major factor in the battle for competitive districts in Arizona, where Democrats are trying to link the high cost of living to the Trump Administration.
Why it matters: District 1 and District 6 are among the contests where both parties are competing for seats that could weigh in the control of the House.
Gas Prices Enter Congressional Battle
📢Gas prices have become one of the main weapons for Democrats in competitive districts across the United States ahead of the midterm elections, including two in Arizona, which could help define control of Congress. https://t.co/UsLBl6pyEo
— Servicio de Información Pública (@infopublicave) October 4, 2026
The economic argument comes as filling up the tank costs considerably more than it did a year ago, hitting those who depend on their cars to work especially hard.
AAA reported the average price of regular gas in Arizona at $4.754 per gallon on October 4, compared to $3.534 a year earlier.
The fact: Nationally, AAA reported $4.41 per gallon on October 1, after a record September for that time of year.
Carmen Ruiz, a Mexican immigrant who works as a delivery driver, told EFE that fuel prices have reduced her earnings by up to 50% over the past few months.
«Before, I could fill up my gas tank for a week with $35, but now that same amount of money barely covers three days of work,» she said.
Ruiz said that before the conflict with Iran, she earned around $500 a week, while now she barely reaches $300 doing the same type of work.
Shah Turns Cost of Living into Argument Against Trump
One of the most closely watched battles is taking place in District 1, where Democrat Amish Shah is facing off against Republican Jay Feely in the November elections.
Shah, a doctor and former state legislator, lost that district in 2024 by less than four points to then-Republican Representative David Schweikert.
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The dispute: Shah blames the Trump Administration for the high cost of living, while Feely defends the president’s economic management and also focuses his campaign on immigration.
Michael O’Neil, a political analyst consulted by EFE, argues that Democrats constantly remind voters of the rising gas prices and link them to the war with Iran.
Feely, a former NFL player backed by Trump during the primaries, has also pointed out that the economy and affordability are among the top concerns in the district.
District 6 Opens Another Front on the Economy
Economic pressure is also being felt in District 6, where Democrat JoAnna Mendoza is challenging Republican Representative Juan Ciscomani.
State election records confirm the candidacies of Mendoza and Ciscomani for that district, located in southern and southeastern Arizona.
What’s next: Democrats will try to keep the cost of living as a central campaign issue, while Republicans will have to defend their economic agenda to voters affected by fuel prices.
Economist Amy Cramer, a professor at Pima Community College, told EFE that as long as the conflict with Iran continues, prices could continue to fluctuate.
The problem goes beyond Arizona: fuel prices remain high across the United States despite some recent moderation in oil prices, increasing economic pressure ahead of the elections.
For candidates, the question will be how much that economic discontent will ultimately weigh on voters when they go to the polls in November.
Sources: Efe, CNN