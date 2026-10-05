With fuel prices still above 2025 levels, Democratic candidates are seeking to make the cost of living a decisive issue in Arizona.

Gas prices have become a major factor in the battle for competitive districts in Arizona, where Democrats are trying to link the high cost of living to the Trump Administration.

Why it matters: District 1 and District 6 are among the contests where both parties are competing for seats that could weigh in the control of the House.

Gas Prices Enter Congressional Battle

📢Gas prices have become one of the main weapons for Democrats in competitive districts across the United States ahead of the midterm elections, including two in Arizona, which could help define control of Congress. https://t.co/UsLBl6pyEo — Servicio de Información Pública (@infopublicave) October 4, 2026

The economic argument comes as filling up the tank costs considerably more than it did a year ago, hitting those who depend on their cars to work especially hard.

AAA reported the average price of regular gas in Arizona at $4.754 per gallon on October 4, compared to $3.534 a year earlier.

The fact: Nationally, AAA reported $4.41 per gallon on October 1, after a record September for that time of year.