Getting a Green Card or Work Permit? This Could Save You Money
Posted on08/29/26 at 12:33
- What You’ll Pay for a Green Card
- The Current Cost of U.S. Citizenship
- How to Save on Immigration Filing Fees
Immigration procedures in the United States can represent a considerable expense, but some applicants can save money simply by choosing how they submit their forms to USCIS.
The difference between completing certain procedures online and sending them by mail can reach $50, according to the current rates provided by the Citizenship and Immigration Service.
These savings apply to important processes such as the Green Card, American citizenship, residence renewal, and certain work permits, although not all of them are available in both modalities.
Therefore, before submitting an application, it is advisable to review not only which form applies, but also how much it costs depending on the available submission method.
USCIS 2026 Rates: How Much Does it Cost to Apply for or Renew a Green Card?
The Form I-485 to apply for permanent residence costs $1,440 on paper and $1,390 online for applicants over 14 years old, a difference of $50.
For minors under 14 who submit the I-485 with one of their parents, the indicated cost is $950 on paper versus $900 online.
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Those who obtained an immigrant visa through the consular process must also pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee of $235, which is required before receiving the physical card.
Once residence is obtained, renewing or replacing a Green Card through Form I-90 costs $465 on paper or $415 online, again $50 less digitally.
US Citizenship Also Has a Price Difference
Currently, applying for naturalization through Form N-400 has a general fee of $760 for paper filing and $710 for online filing, according to USCIS.
There is also a reduced $380 fee for certain applicants whose documented family income is no more than 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. This option is available on paper.
Applicants who meet certain military service requirements under Sections 328 or 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act can apply without paying a fee.
DHS has proposed raising the N-400 fee to $1,330 on paper and $1,280 online. The change is not final, so current rates remain in effect.
How Much Does it Cost to Apply for a Work Permit?
The general fee for Form I-765 to obtain, renew, or replace an Employment Authorization Document is $520 for paper filing or $470 for online filing.
Those with a pending I-485 filed and paid for on or after April 1, 2024, may qualify for a reduced $260 work permit fee.
Those who filed certain I-485 applications between July 30, 2007, and April 1, 2024, may not owe an additional I-765 fee.
DACA recipients pay $520 by paper or $470 online, which saves another $50 on filing.
Why Does it Matter and What to Review Before Paying?
- Why it matters: Filing online can save you money.
- The fact: The difference can reach up to $50.
- The process: Review the modality before sending.
- What you can do: Confirm the official rate in effect.
USCIS also offers Form I-912 at no cost to request an exemption from certain fees when the applicant meets the established economic requirements.
Not all fees can be waived. Some additional charges under Public Law 119-21 are excluded, even when other costs are waived.
The key is not to assume that paper and online filing cost the same. Families handling several procedures could end up paying more than necessary.
Before submitting payment or documents, immigrants should check the current fee directly with USCIS. Proposed fee increases could also change some costs in the future.