Getting a Green Card or Work Permit? This Could Save You Money

What You’ll Pay for a Green Card

The Current Cost of U.S. Citizenship

How to Save on Immigration Filing Fees

Immigration procedures in the United States can represent a considerable expense, but some applicants can save money simply by choosing how they submit their forms to USCIS.

The difference between completing certain procedures online and sending them by mail can reach $50, according to the current rates provided by the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

These savings apply to important processes such as the Green Card, American citizenship, residence renewal, and certain work permits, although not all of them are available in both modalities.

Therefore, before submitting an application, it is advisable to review not only which form applies, but also how much it costs depending on the available submission method.

USCIS 2026 Rates: How Much Does it Cost to Apply for or Renew a Green Card?

The Form I-485 to apply for permanent residence costs $1,440 on paper and $1,390 online for applicants over 14 years old, a difference of $50.

For minors under 14 who submit the I-485 with one of their parents, the indicated cost is $950 on paper versus $900 online.

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Those who obtained an immigrant visa through the consular process must also pay the USCIS Immigrant Fee of $235, which is required before receiving the physical card.

Once residence is obtained, renewing or replacing a Green Card through Form I-90 costs $465 on paper or $415 online, again $50 less digitally.