From Burning Man to the NFL: US Events That Made Headlines

US entertainment events

Burning Man dominated the week

September brings new festivals

The United States closed out August with a busy lineup of festivals, concerts and sporting events ahead of Labor Day weekend.

From August 24 to 28, major cultural gatherings marked the end of summer and the start of the fall entertainment season.

One of the week’s biggest events was Burning Man, which drew thousands to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for art, music and community experiences.

Across the country, cities kept outdoor venues busy before September’s major concerts and festivals.

Burning Man and the Last Big Summer Plans

Burning Man continued to draw national and international attention to Nevada, where thousands of attendees took part in the annual event, which combines art, music, creativity and community life in the desert.

The event stands out from conventional music festivals because its concept centers on a temporary city built by the participants themselves and on enormous art installations.