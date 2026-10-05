Four minors found without supervision.

Mother arrested after cruise.

Defense denies police allegations.

Four minors, including a 2-month-old baby, were found without an adult in a North Miami Beach residence, according to the police.

Their mother, Nathalie Belizaire, 29, faces four counts of child neglect for allegedly leaving them while traveling to the Bahamas.

Among the siblings was also a 2-year-old child. The agents found the four minors together and hidden in a bathroom.

The charge is based on the arrest affidavit; Belizaire denies the allegations through her attorney.

A WhatsApp post alerted the baby’s father

This woman left her 2-month-old baby, her other 2-year-old child, and two other children, 4 and 9 years old, alone in her house, to go on a cruise for the weekend. One of the parents saw her stories on the cruise and called the police, the 4 children locked in the bathroom. There are people who really don’t deserve to be alive. A 2-month-old baby, alone, to go on a cruise. I don’t understand anything. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) October 1, 2026



The baby’s father reported that he saw a WhatsApp post on September 24 that appeared to show the purchase of a cruise.

When he spoke with Belizaire, she would have told him that she would leave the children with her great-grandmother, according to the police document.

On Saturday, the 26th, he went to the apartment, observed the TV turned on, and heard the voices of the minors, so he called 911.

Miami-Dade police and firefighters responded to the scene and forced their way into the residence to assist the children.