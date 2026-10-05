Florida Mother Accused of Leaving Four Children Alone, Including Infant, to Go on Cruise
Posted on 10/05/26 at 10:15
- Four minors found without supervision.
- Mother arrested after cruise.
- Defense denies police allegations.
Four minors, including a 2-month-old baby, were found without an adult in a North Miami Beach residence, according to the police.
Their mother, Nathalie Belizaire, 29, faces four counts of child neglect for allegedly leaving them while traveling to the Bahamas.
Among the siblings was also a 2-year-old child. The agents found the four minors together and hidden in a bathroom.
The charge is based on the arrest affidavit; Belizaire denies the allegations through her attorney.
A WhatsApp post alerted the baby’s father
This woman left her 2-month-old baby, her other 2-year-old child, and two other children, 4 and 9 years old, alone in her house, to go on a cruise for the weekend.
One of the parents saw her stories on the cruise and called the police, the 4 children locked in the bathroom.
There are people who really don’t deserve to be alive.
A 2-month-old baby, alone, to go on a cruise. I don’t understand anything.
— Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) October 1, 2026
The baby’s father reported that he saw a WhatsApp post on September 24 that appeared to show the purchase of a cruise.
When he spoke with Belizaire, she would have told him that she would leave the children with her great-grandmother, according to the police document.
On Saturday, the 26th, he went to the apartment, observed the TV turned on, and heard the voices of the minors, so he called 911.
Miami-Dade police and firefighters responded to the scene and forced their way into the residence to assist the children.
Relatives said the children were not handed over
🇺🇸 A 29-year-old woman broke down in tears in court after being arrested for abandoning her four children, including a baby, to go on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas. The agents found the minors hidden in the bathroom, and the mother now faces charges. https://t.co/wd2iHf0Aen
— Cadena USAᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@CadenaUSA) September 30, 2026
The great-grandmother stated that she expected to receive the minors because the mother would be traveling, but she assured that she never brought them.
Belizaire’s brother also recounted that he received a message on Saturday night asking him to check on the children.
Investigations claimed that they tried to communicate with the mother on several occasions without succeeding while checking on the situation of the minors.
These testimonies are part of the police version and will have to be evaluated during the process; for now, there is no guilty verdict.
Mother arrested upon return from cruise
Authorities identified a ticket for a three-day trip to the Bahamas on board the Carnival Conquest, departing on September 25.
On Monday, the 28th, investigators went to PortMiami to wait for Belizaire’s return and proceed with her arrest.
Customs and Border Protection agents took her into custody and later handed her over to the North Miami Beach Police.
The charges correspond to alleged child neglect without serious bodily harm, a distinction from claiming that the minors suffered severe physical harm.
$10,000 bail and prohibition from approaching her children
During the appearance on Tuesday, September 29, the court set a bail of $10,000 and ordered her to stay away from the children.
According to NBC South Florida, Belizaire paid the bail and was released from jail that night; the minors were safe under temporary custody.
The arraignment hearing is scheduled for November 24, according to PEOPLE, and she had not yet made a formal statement.
Her release on bail does not resolve the allegations: the case remains open, and the defense claims that she rejects the police version.
SOURCE: peopleenespanol , telemundo