Florida Mail-in Voting 2026: Key Rules and Deadlines After Supreme Court Ruling

Florida maintains current mail-in voting rules

Ballot requests are due October 22

General Election Day is November 3

Florida voters will be able to continue using mail-in voting under current rules heading into the November 3 general election, after the Supreme Court rejected on September 14 a request to allow the Postal Service to implement new restrictions backed by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The decision keeps blocked, for now, provisions that would have required changes to the handling of mail-in ballots just weeks before the midterm elections, when states are already in various stages of preparing and distributing election materials.

According to Tallahassee, the controversy stems from a March executive order that contemplated new requirements for election mail, including mechanisms related to voter lists and conditions that could have led the USPS to reject certain ballots if they failed to meet federal requirements.

The case does not necessarily mean the legal dispute is over, but it prevents those rules from immediately changing the system before November. For Florida voters, the practical point is clear: the state’s mail-in voting procedures remain available under current rules.

Key Dates for Florida Mail-in Voting in 2026

The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to limit mail-in voting for now, keeping in place a lower court decision blocking the U.S. Postal Service from implementing new restrictions. ABC News’ Peter Charalambous reports. https://t.co/A0QHXnX58a pic.twitter.com/AFbmJiDQBB — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 15, 2026

The Florida general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, while the mandatory early voting period will run from October 24 to 31; some counties may offer additional days within optional dates authorized by the state.

To receive a mail-in ballot, voters must request it directly from the Supervisor of Elections in their county. Florida sets October 22 as the deadline to request that a ballot be mailed, and the request must meet the state’s corresponding identification requirements, according to USA TODAY.

The most important deadline is for returning it: the completed ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections’ office before 7 p.m. local time on November 3; for most voters, an Election Day postmark does not replace the timely receipt requirement.

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Voters can also hand-deliver their ballots at authorized offices and secure drop-off locations, in addition to checking online the status of their request and returned ballot. Those who requested a mail-in ballot also retain options to vote in person under state procedures.