Florida Mail-in Voting 2026: Key Rules and Deadlines After Supreme Court Ruling
Posted on09/17/26 at 12:00
- Florida maintains current mail-in voting rules
- Ballot requests are due October 22
- General Election Day is November 3
Florida voters will be able to continue using mail-in voting under current rules heading into the November 3 general election, after the Supreme Court rejected on September 14 a request to allow the Postal Service to implement new restrictions backed by the administration of President Donald Trump.
The decision keeps blocked, for now, provisions that would have required changes to the handling of mail-in ballots just weeks before the midterm elections, when states are already in various stages of preparing and distributing election materials.
According to Tallahassee, the controversy stems from a March executive order that contemplated new requirements for election mail, including mechanisms related to voter lists and conditions that could have led the USPS to reject certain ballots if they failed to meet federal requirements.
The case does not necessarily mean the legal dispute is over, but it prevents those rules from immediately changing the system before November. For Florida voters, the practical point is clear: the state’s mail-in voting procedures remain available under current rules.
Key Dates for Florida Mail-in Voting in 2026
The Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to limit mail-in voting for now, keeping in place a lower court decision blocking the U.S. Postal Service from implementing new restrictions.
ABC News’ Peter Charalambous reports. https://t.co/A0QHXnX58a pic.twitter.com/AFbmJiDQBB
— ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 15, 2026
The Florida general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, while the mandatory early voting period will run from October 24 to 31; some counties may offer additional days within optional dates authorized by the state.
To receive a mail-in ballot, voters must request it directly from the Supervisor of Elections in their county. Florida sets October 22 as the deadline to request that a ballot be mailed, and the request must meet the state’s corresponding identification requirements, according to USA TODAY.
The most important deadline is for returning it: the completed ballot must be received by the Supervisor of Elections’ office before 7 p.m. local time on November 3; for most voters, an Election Day postmark does not replace the timely receipt requirement.
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Voters can also hand-deliver their ballots at authorized offices and secure drop-off locations, in addition to checking online the status of their request and returned ballot. Those who requested a mail-in ballot also retain options to vote in person under state procedures.
What Florida Voters Need to Know Before November
The Supreme Court’s decision maintains, for now, the current rules for Florida mail-in voting and prevents the new USPS restrictions backed by the Trump administration from taking effect just weeks before the general election. For Florida voters, this reduces the likelihood of facing last-minute changes while requesting, receiving, and returning their ballots.
The Florida general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Voters who want to receive a mail-in ballot must request that it be mailed by Thursday, October 22, at the latest, while the completed ballot must arrive at the corresponding Supervisor of Elections’ office before 7 p.m. on Election Day, except for exceptions provided for certain overseas voters.
To vote by mail, it is necessary to be registered and submit the request to the Supervisor of Elections in the county where the voter is registered. The request can be made through the mechanisms provided by the corresponding elections office and requires identification information to verify the applicant. After receiving the ballot, the voter must complete it according to the instructions and return it within the established deadline.
Voters can request and return their ballot well in advance to reduce the risk of postal delays. They can also use tracking tools available through election authorities to check when their ballot was sent and received and whether there are any issues that require attention before the election deadline expires.