Trump Lashes Out at Supreme Court After Mail-in Ballot Ruling

The president questioned justices he himself nominated after the Supreme Court kept new USPS rules for the November elections blocked.

President Donald Trump launched a harsh critique of the Supreme Court, including the conservative majority he helped build, after losing another judicial battle over the elections.

“These are not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court; they are just a shadow of what they used to be,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Why it matters: the Supreme Court mail-in ballot ruling keeps blocked for the November 3 elections rules that would have changed how states send out millions of mail-in ballots.

Supreme Court Blocks New Mail-in Voting Rules

BREAKING: US President Donald Trump criticised Supreme Court justices he appointed after they blocked a Postal Service rule targeting mail-in ballots. He accused the court of being “bullied and cajoled by the Radical Left”. 🔴 More on https://t.co/OwhgaIGyGh pic.twitter.com/P4vf82mfJ1 — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) September 15, 2026

The Supreme Court rejected on Monday an emergency request from the government to lift a court order preventing the new USPS regulations from taking effect.

The nation’s highest court indicated that the government would likely not succeed in its appeal of the preliminary order and that it also failed to meet the requirements for an emergency stay.