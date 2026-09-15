Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores Put Marriage on Hold After Nine Years: «We’re Not Looking for Someone to Blame»

Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores confirm they’re taking a break after nine years

Edwin Luna rules out a definitive breakup

Both ask for privacy for their family.

Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores are going through a pivotal moment in their relationship. After nine years together, the singer confirmed on September 14 that they have agreed to take a break, although he made it clear that for now, they are not discussing divorce or a definitive separation.

«After nine years of sharing love, adventures, learning, and a family, we have decided to take a break in our relationship as a couple,» the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey announced in a statement posted on his Instagram stories, as reported by Univision, López-Dóriga, and Excélsior.

Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores Not Discussing Divorce

One of the points Edwin Luna wanted to clarify from the start is that this decision does not necessarily mean the end of his story with Kimberly Flores. The couple intends to use this time to assess their relationship without pressure.

«We also cannot say today that this is a definitive separation,» the singer explained. According to his message, they want to give themselves «the opportunity to look at each other again like we did at the beginning» and discover if they can still choose each other as a couple.

Luna also emphasized that they will continue to be present in each other’s lives. The family bonds built over these years, he assured, will remain a priority regardless of what happens with their marriage.

«We remain united by affection, friendship, respect, and, above all, by the love for our children and our family,» he expressed.