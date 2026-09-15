Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores Put Marriage on Hold After Nine Years: «We’re Not Looking for Someone to Blame»
Posted on09/15/26 at 07:15
- Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores confirm they’re taking a break after nine years
- Edwin Luna rules out a definitive breakup
- Both ask for privacy for their family.
Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores are going through a pivotal moment in their relationship. After nine years together, the singer confirmed on September 14 that they have agreed to take a break, although he made it clear that for now, they are not discussing divorce or a definitive separation.
«After nine years of sharing love, adventures, learning, and a family, we have decided to take a break in our relationship as a couple,» the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey announced in a statement posted on his Instagram stories, as reported by Univision, López-Dóriga, and Excélsior.
Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores Not Discussing Divorce
One of the points Edwin Luna wanted to clarify from the start is that this decision does not necessarily mean the end of his story with Kimberly Flores. The couple intends to use this time to assess their relationship without pressure.
«We also cannot say today that this is a definitive separation,» the singer explained. According to his message, they want to give themselves «the opportunity to look at each other again like we did at the beginning» and discover if they can still choose each other as a couple.
Luna also emphasized that they will continue to be present in each other’s lives. The family bonds built over these years, he assured, will remain a priority regardless of what happens with their marriage.
«We remain united by affection, friendship, respect, and, above all, by the love for our children and our family,» he expressed.
Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores: «We’re Not Looking for Someone to Blame»
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The singer also asked to avoid speculation about the reasons behind the break. So far, neither Edwin Luna nor Kimberly Flores has revealed a specific problem that led to their decision.
«We’re not looking for someone to blame, nor do we want to turn this moment into a story of accusations,» Luna said. Additionally, he asked that versions not coming from them be taken with caution while they go through this process in private.
Another of their main concerns is their children. The singer explained that both are trying to make the best decisions to ensure their children and other loved ones are «as little affected as possible.»
A Relationship That Began in 2017
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According to Univision, López-Dóriga, and Excélsior, Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores started their relationship in 2017. In July 2018, they welcomed Gianna, their daughter together, although both already had children from previous relationships.
The couple got married in 2019. Their religious ceremony was held on July 27 of that year at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Monterrey, Nuevo León, and was broadcast on television.
In 2023, they celebrated their union again with a vow renewal during a trip to Las Vegas, as recalled by Univision when reporting on the current marital break.
The Couple Had Already Faced a Crisis
This is not the first time Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores have publicly gone through difficulties as a couple. Excélsior recalled that in 2021, they experienced a crisis after Kimberly’s participation in La Casa de los Famosos.
Later, both spoke of a reconciliation and having sought couples therapy. Now, five years after that episode, they prefer to stop again to determine what the next chapter of their relationship will be.
For the moment, there is no announcement of a divorce, nor has it been reported how long this break will last. The only public version is the one shared by Edwin Luna: they want time, privacy, and the opportunity to know if they can «choose each other again.»
Sources: Univision, López-Dóriga, and Excélsior.