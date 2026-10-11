An analysis by NBC News reveals fewer mail ballot requests and faster returns, a change that could alter the reading of election results.

Democrats are modifying their mail voting habits ahead of the November 3 legislative elections, according to an analysis by NBC News Decision Desk and the University of Pennsylvania.

– Why it matters: The change could alter electoral count patterns and make comparisons with previous elections more difficult.

Democrats Reduce Mail Ballot Requests

Democrats are changing how they vote, requesting fewer mail ballots than in past elections but returning the ones they do request more quickly, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk analysis of the early vote conducted in coordination with the University of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/iOZ7VWqKki — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2026

The analysis found that Democratic voters are requesting fewer mail ballots, but returning the ones they receive more quickly. Researchers compared requests and returns in North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania with records from previous elections.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump bets on his allies, but Republicans could pay the price in the Senate

In North Carolina, requests among registered Democrats decreased 40% compared to 2022, while among Republicans they dropped 18%.