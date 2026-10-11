Democrats Change Voting Habits Amid Mail Concerns: What to Expect in November
Posted on 10/11/26 at 09:00
An analysis by NBC News reveals fewer mail ballot requests and faster returns, a change that could alter the reading of election results.
Democrats are modifying their mail voting habits ahead of the November 3 legislative elections, according to an analysis by NBC News Decision Desk and the University of Pennsylvania.
– Why it matters: The change could alter electoral count patterns and make comparisons with previous elections more difficult.
Democrats Reduce Mail Ballot Requests
Democrats are changing how they vote, requesting fewer mail ballots than in past elections but returning the ones they do request more quickly, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk analysis of the early vote conducted in coordination with the University of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/iOZ7VWqKki
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 9, 2026
The analysis found that Democratic voters are requesting fewer mail ballots, but returning the ones they receive more quickly. Researchers compared requests and returns in North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania with records from previous elections.
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In North Carolina, requests among registered Democrats decreased 40% compared to 2022, while among Republicans they dropped 18%.
– The fact: The proportion of Democrats who returned their requested ballots increased from 17% in 2022 to 22% in 2026.
These differences suggest new precautions among some voters, although they do not yet allow us to determine how many will end up voting in person.
Mistrust of the Postal Service Increases
Concerns about the United States Postal Service (USPS) coincide with new political and judicial disputes related to mail voting. Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned this system through generalized accusations of fraud that lack sufficient evidence.
His administration also promoted new requirements for sending electoral ballots, although these provisions will not apply to the November legislative elections. According to a Marist poll cited in the report, Democratic confidence in timely USPS deliveries fell significantly.
– In numbers: Confidence dropped from 86% before the 2024 presidential elections to 60% in September 2026.
Among Republicans, that confidence remained stable, according to the same poll. Another NBC News poll found that more Democrats planned to vote in person than during the same period in 2024.
Early Voting No Longer Offers the Same Clues
Since 2020, Democrats have used mail voting more frequently than Republicans. This difference helped explain why some election results changed as the ballot count progressed.
However, the behavior observed this year could modify when each party’s votes appear in the published results.
– The difference: Fewer mail ballot requests do not necessarily mean lower Democratic participation; some voters may be opting to vote in person.
Researchers warn that early figures do not allow us to measure each party’s electoral enthusiasm on their own.
What Could Change on Election Night?
The so-called red and blue mirages occur when the first results temporarily favor one party due to the order of the count. If voting methods and times change, these patterns could develop differently than in previous elections.
This would complicate projections based exclusively on historical trends, especially in states with competitive congressional contests.
– What’s next: Early in-person voting and participation on November 3 will allow us to better evaluate whether these changes reflect new electoral preferences.
For voters using the mail, it is essential to consult the deadlines and return methods established by state electoral authorities. The analysis does not demonstrate a decline in Democratic support. It shows, primarily, that their electoral habits may be changing ahead of November.