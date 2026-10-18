The change to standard time in the United States is still in effect, and millions of people will have to set their clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The modification will take place despite efforts by President Donald Trump to eliminate the semi-annual adjustments and establish a permanent time zone.

Congress has yet to pass a reform to end this practice, so federal rules continue to apply.

The measure will affect much of the country, including Hispanic communities that will have to adjust their work, school, and family routines.

When is the Time Change in the United States?

CLOCK CHANGE: In 2 weeks we “Fall Back” one hour! Clocks go back on Sunday, November 1st at 2:00 AM or before bed on Halloween night! #FallBack https://t.co/0wBgBy8JIe — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) October 18, 2026

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 1, exactly at 2:00 a.m. local time.

At that moment, clocks will fall back to 1:00 a.m., allowing for an extra hour of rest.

However, the adjustment will also cause it to get dark earlier, even though there will be more daylight in the early morning hours.

Federal legislation states that Daylight Saving Time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.