Husband blamed ICE for the disappearance.

Remains found in El Dorado identified.

Gurinder faces murder charges.

The search for 30-year-old Jasmine Gill ended with the identification of her remains and the arrest of her husband in California.

Gurinder Gill had stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took his wife from their home.

The federal agency denied conducting an operation at the residence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband was arrested on October 14 for alleged murder, following an investigation that detected inconsistencies in his statements.

When Jasmine Gill Disappeared in Sacramento

Man who claimed ICE agents took his wife is arrested for her murder after burned remains are discovered https://t.co/eItZuOOYKt https://t.co/1lMjPnlzF9 — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 18, 2026



Jasmine was last seen on September 30, 2026, at her Sacramento residence.

Her cousin filed a missing person report on October 4, according to the sheriff’s official timeline.

During the initial investigation, Gurinder claimed that the alleged immigration detention occurred when Jasmine went to check the mail.

Detectives verified this explanation with ICE, and the agency’s response contradicted the account of an intervention at the residence.