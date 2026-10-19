Husband Accused of Killing Wife After Blaming ICE for Her Disappearance
Posted on 10/18/26 at 21:03
- Husband blamed ICE for the disappearance.
- Remains found in El Dorado identified.
- Gurinder faces murder charges.
The search for 30-year-old Jasmine Gill ended with the identification of her remains and the arrest of her husband in California.
Gurinder Gill had stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took his wife from their home.
The federal agency denied conducting an operation at the residence, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The husband was arrested on October 14 for alleged murder, following an investigation that detected inconsistencies in his statements.
When Jasmine Gill Disappeared in Sacramento
Man who claimed ICE agents took his wife is arrested for her murder after burned remains are discovered https://t.co/eItZuOOYKt https://t.co/1lMjPnlzF9
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 18, 2026
Jasmine was last seen on September 30, 2026, at her Sacramento residence.
Her cousin filed a missing person report on October 4, according to the sheriff’s official timeline.
During the initial investigation, Gurinder claimed that the alleged immigration detention occurred when Jasmine went to check the mail.
Detectives verified this explanation with ICE, and the agency’s response contradicted the account of an intervention at the residence.
Remains Found in El Dorado Identified as Jasmine
On October 1, one day after the last known sighting, charred human remains were found in El Dorado County.
The subsequent identification revealed that the remains belonged to Jasmine, linking the discovery to the investigation into her disappearance.
The official statement does not specify when the identification was concluded or explain how the remains came to be at that location.
It also does not detail the cause of death or the specific evidence that supported the request for Gurinder’s arrest.
Divorce and Custody: The Background Investigated by Detectives
Investigations revealed that Jasmine and Gurinder were going through a divorce and were involved in a custody dispute over their baby.
This background was incorporated into the investigation, although authorities have not publicly established a motive in the released statement.
Jasmine’s family remembered her as a nurse and mother of an eight-month-old baby, for whom she sought to build a secure future.
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In a fundraising campaign to transport her remains to India, her loved ones highlighted her dedication to her family and desire to start anew.
Gurinder Gill Was Arrested and Held Without Bail
Homicide detectives obtained a court order before locating and arresting Gurinder on October 14.
They also executed search warrants at two residences related to him, without disclosing the results of those operations.
According to the official announcement on October 16, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail without the possibility of bail.
Gurinder faces a murder charge; his criminal liability will be determined in court. The arrest does not equate to a guilty verdict.