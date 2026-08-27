“They’re Trafficking With My Life”: Cuban Man Describes Deportation From the U.S. to Africa (VIDEO)

Carlos Rodríguez was supposed to be deported to Liberia, but he ended up being held in Equatorial Guinea. His wife and daughter, both U.S. citizens, are seeking help to bring him back.

The Cuban national left the United States on a deportation flight bound for Liberia. But, according to what he told EFE, he unexpectedly ended up in Equatorial Guinea.

Why it matters: His case highlights the uncertainty surrounding third-country deportations, in which immigrants can be sent to nations with which they do not necessarily have any ties.

Liberia Refused to Take Them, and They Ended Up in Equatorial Guinea

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Rodríguez, a 35-year-old Cuban, was traveling with three other Cubans and a Brazilian on the first deportation flight sent by the United States to Liberia.

Liberia had announced that it would accept up to 1,200 third-country deportees transferred from the United States, according to EFE.

Rodríguez said the five men resisted being taken off the plane and were restrained by agents. Liberian authorities ultimately refused to accept them.

The turn: Rodríguez says they were told they would be returned to the United States, but about three hours later they landed in Equatorial Guinea.

“They were trafficking with my life. That’s what I felt,” Rodríguez told EFE as he described the fear he experienced during the transfer.

He is currently being held with Darwin Hernández, Emilio Destrade, Leonardo Sánchez and Brazilian national Pietro Graza de Lima at a hotel being used as a detention center.