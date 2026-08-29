Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano: Why, Where and What Time to Watch
Posted on08/29/26 at 04:30
FC Barcelona hosts Rayo Vallecano on Monday, August 31, at the Spotify Camp Nou for Matchday 3 of LaLiga 2026/27, in a game where the Catalan team will seek to add three important points to stay among the top spots in the standings.
Barça starts as the favorite due to the quality of its roster and the home-field advantage, but it will face a Rayo Vallecano that has proven in recent seasons to be capable of complicating things for the Catalan team.
Barcelona Looks to Strengthen Its Position at the Camp Nou
Barcelona approaches the game with an offensive proposal based on possession, high pressure, and speed on the wings.
Lamine Yamal appears once again as one of the main threats for the Catalan team, accompanied by Raphinha and the rest of an attack that will seek to impose conditions from the first minutes.
In defense, Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo will be key pieces to contain Rayo’s transitions and allow Barça to keep its lines advanced for much of the game.
Rayo Vallecano Looks to Surprise Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano arrives in Barcelona with the intention of complicating things for one of the candidates for the LaLiga title.
The Madrid team can opt for defensive order, intensity in recovery, and quick transitions to try to take advantage of the spaces left by Barcelona.
Álvaro García and Isi Palazón appear among the main weapons for Rayo to generate danger on the counterattack.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Play?
Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will face off on Monday, August 31, 2026, at the Spotify Camp Nou.
These are the game times:
United States (Eastern): 3:30 p.m. ET
United States (Pacific): 12:30 p.m. PT
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m. CEST
Where to Watch Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano in the United States
Fans in the United States can follow Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano through ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, and the ESPN App.
In Mexico, the game will be available on Sky Sports México, Sky+, and izzi.
In Spain, the options include DAZN España, DAZN LaLiga, and Movistar+.
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