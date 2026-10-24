The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Arizona's proof-of-citizenship voting requirements on December 8.

Arizona's requirements face federal legal review.

A separate lawsuit raises concerns about eligible voters being removed from registration rolls.

Arizona's proof-of-citizenship voting law is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear oral arguments on December 8 in a case that could determine how states verify citizenship during voter registration.

The case, Republican National Committee v. Mi Familia Vota, stems from legal challenges brought by Mi Familia Vota and other organizations against two Arizona laws enacted in 2022.

The dispute involves documentary proof of citizenship, restrictions affecting participation in federal elections, and voter roll removals shortly before Election Day, with potential implications for other states.

Because the hearing will take place after the November 3 elections, its scheduling does not authorize immediate enforcement of the disputed provisions.

What Proof of Citizenship Does Arizona Require to Vote?

[caption id="attachment_1697990" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Arizona Proof of Citizenship Voting Law Heads to Supreme Court on December 8 - PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK[/caption]

Since 2004, Arizona has required documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for full voter registration, which allows eligible citizens to participate in state and local elections.

However, Arizona also has a category of "federal-only" voters. These are U.S. citizens who have not provided documentary proof of citizenship but have attested to their citizenship under penalty of perjury.

This system allows eligible citizens to vote in federal elections without submitting additional citizenship documents. It does not change the requirement that voters must be U.S. citizens.