Apple TV Gets a Price Increase: See the New Subscription Cost
Posted on08/30/26 at 18:02
- Apple TV price in the US
- Annual subscription costs $119
- Fourth price hike in four years
Users of Apple TV in the United States will face a new price increase, another blow to their wallets in an increasingly expensive streaming market.
The monthly subscription will now cost $14.99, up $2 from the previous rate. Meanwhile, the annual plan will see a larger increase.
At $119, the annual plan is up from $99, a $20 difference that could make consumers reconsider their entertainment spending.
Initially, the change applies to new subscribers and marks the platform’s fourth price increase in four years.
How Much Apple TV Cost in the US Now
The new monthly rate of $14.99 means that maintaining Apple TV for 12 months by paying month-to-month would end up costing approximately $179.88.
Those who choose the annual subscription directly will pay $119, so this option still offers savings compared to paying monthly throughout the year.
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The increase is even more evident when compared to 2019, when Apple launched its streaming platform for just $4.99 per month in the United States.
This means that the current monthly fee is approximately three times the original price, reflecting how much the service’s commercial strategy has changed since its launch.
Apple TV Accumulates Four Price Hikes in Four Years
The new increase comes amid a trend that has reached almost the entire industry, with platforms periodically adjusting their subscription rates.
Services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu have also raised their prices over the past few years as they compete for exclusive productions and subscriber retention.
For American households that pay for multiple platforms simultaneously, seemingly small increases can add up to tens or even hundreds of dollars in additional costs by the end of the year.
The scenario also forces consumers to more frequently compare which services they actually use and which they could cancel, pause, or contract only during certain seasons.
What Apple TV Offers for the New Price
Apple seeks to justify its position in the competitive market with a catalog of over 300 productions, including movies, original series, and internationally recognized titles.
Among its main content is «Ted Lasso», one of the most recognized and viewed productions on the service since its arrival on the platform.
It also features «F1», starring Brad Pitt, as well as productions that have achieved a strong presence during the current television awards season.
Series like «The Studio», «Severance», and «Pluribus» are among the titles nominated for Emmys, whose ceremony is scheduled for September 14.
How Much More Subscribers Will End Up Paying
A user who maintains the new monthly plan for a full year will pay $24 more than the previous rate of $12.99 per month.
For the annual plan, the direct increase will be $20, from $99 to $119.
For consumers who maintain multiple subscriptions, periodically reviewing recurring charges can help determine if they are really taking advantage of all the services they are paying for.
The new price of Apple TV confirms a trend that is hard to ignore: streaming content continues to become more expensive for American households, according to ‘EFE’ and Yahoo.