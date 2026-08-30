Apple TV Gets a Price Increase: See the New Subscription Cost

Apple TV price in the US

Annual subscription costs $119

Fourth price hike in four years

Users of Apple TV in the United States will face a new price increase, another blow to their wallets in an increasingly expensive streaming market.

The monthly subscription will now cost $14.99, up $2 from the previous rate. Meanwhile, the annual plan will see a larger increase.

At $119, the annual plan is up from $99, a $20 difference that could make consumers reconsider their entertainment spending.

Initially, the change applies to new subscribers and marks the platform’s fourth price increase in four years.

How Much Apple TV Cost in the US Now

The new monthly rate of $14.99 means that maintaining Apple TV for 12 months by paying month-to-month would end up costing approximately $179.88.

Those who choose the annual subscription directly will pay $119, so this option still offers savings compared to paying monthly throughout the year.