Ángela Aguilar Wins at Premios Juventud and «Forgets» to Thank Nodal: Did She Get Revenge?

Ángela Aguilar won alongside Marc Anthony Nodal was left out of her acknowledgments Social media talks about a «revenge» move. Ángela Aguilar had a night…

Ángela Aguilar won alongside Marc Anthony

Nodal was left out of her acknowledgments

Social media talks about a «revenge» move. Ángela Aguilar had a night to celebrate at Premios Juventud 2026 as she received, along with Marc Anthony, the La Mezcla Perfecta award for «No Quiero Hablar». However, there was a detail in her speech that quickly stole part of the conversation: Christian Nodal was not among her acknowledgments. The omission immediately reminded some users of what happened just a few months ago at the Latin Grammy 2025, when Nodal received an important award and also did not mention Ángela by name. The coincidence raised an inevitable question on social media: did she get revenge? Ángela Aguilar Thanked Marc Anthony, but Didn’t Mention Nodal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhalyla Dávila (@dhalyla_davila) According to Milenio, Ángela took the stage to celebrate the award for «No Quiero Hablar», a collaboration with Marc Anthony, and directed part of her words to the salsero. «I’m happy, thank you. My first production, I thank you for being part of it,» Ángela expressed to Marc Anthony during her speech, as reported by the media outlet. The singer also acknowledged the support of the audience who voted for her. «To all the fans, to my little angels, thank you very much for voting,» she added before closing her words. What caught the attention of some viewers was that Christian Nodal was not mentioned by name. The detail gained even more relevance due to the precedent starring the Sonoran in November 2025.

A «Revenge» Against Christian Nodal? Social media began circulating the theory that Ángela might have decided not to publicly thank her husband as a kind of «revenge». However, there is no evidence that this was really her intention. Milenio points out that the speculation arose precisely because of the similarities with what happened during the Latin Grammy 2025, when Nodal won in the Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album category. On that occasion, the performer thanked his family, friends, and collaborators, but did not specifically mention Ángela’s name, a situation that also sparked criticism and questions on social media. Now the roles seem to have been reversed: Ángela was the one who had the award in her hands and Nodal who was left out of a direct mention.

Nodal Had Already Explained Why He Didn’t Mention Ángela The controversy in 2025 reached a point where Christian Nodal eventually responded publicly to the criticism about a week after the ceremony. According to Univision, the singer explained to the media that he was «very tired» due to his schedule and that he had not prepared a specific speech, but rather improvised when it was time to receive the Grammy. Nodal also made it clear that, from his perspective, mentioning his family included Ángela directly. «My wife is my family, her family is my family, my daughter is my family,» the singer stated at the time, explaining why he did not consider that he had intentionally excluded Aguilar from his words. The performer also said that many people close to him deserved special thanks for accompanying him during his work and acknowledged that his wife was among them.

The Omission in 2025 Also Caused Controversy The lack of a direct mention to Ángela was especially commented on because users remembered that Nodal had publicly named previous partners during other ceremonies. Univision recalled that in 2021 the singer referred to Belinda as «the love of my life» during a thank-you speech at the Billboard Awards. A year later, at the Latin Grammy 2022, Nodal also dedicated words to Cazzu, whose name is Julieta Cazzuchelli. «To my love, Julieta, thank you for restarting my life,» he expressed at the time. For that reason, when Ángela was left out of a specific mention in 2025, the episode generated numerous comparisons. Now that precedent has returned to the conversation due to what happened at Premios Juventud.