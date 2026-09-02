Ángela Aguilar Regrets Past Comments, Reveals Months of Isolation

Ángela Aguilar opens up about regrettable past comments, growing up in the public eye, and spending months without leaving home.

Ángela Aguilar acknowledged comments she now regrets

She spent months without leaving home

Growing up on camera shaped her adolescence Ángela Aguilar spoke openly about moments in her career that she now views differently. During an interview with Jomari Goyso, the singer acknowledged saying “wrong things” when she was younger and admitted that she feels ashamed when revisiting some of those old interviews. The performer also revealed that public pressure affected her daily life. According to her statements on Jomari’s YouTube channel, there was a period when she remained at home for nearly two to three months after experiencing several aggressive incidents. Ángela Aguilar Admits: “I Said Wrong Things” One of the most personal moments in the conversation came when Ángela reflected on what it meant to grow up in the Aguilar family while being exposed to public scrutiny from an early age. The singer explained that Pepe Aguilar was demanding when it came to the family legacy. “My dad is a perfectionist, and I think he also taught us to have great respect for the family name, for the work, for the sweat of the throat, as he would say,” she explained. She acknowledged that carrying that responsibility was not always easy at a young age. She then admitted that some of her previous comments now make her uncomfortable. “Many times, when I was a girl, I said the wrong things, and now I watch those interviews and feel ashamed,” Ángela confessed during her conversation with Jomari Goyso.

Ángela Aguilar Acknowledges “Thoughtless” and “Arrogant” Stages She wants to be a mom! 🤰 #ÁngelaAguilar opened up completely about her future and family ✨ pic.twitter.com/8UjckcbWmv — Univision (@Univision) September 2, 2026 Ángela Aguilar also offered an unusually candid self-assessment while recalling how the public witnessed nearly every stage of her growth, including periods when she believes she did not behave in the best way. “People have seen me at every stage—the most foolish, the most thoughtless, and the most arrogant,” she acknowledged, explaining how difficult it was to have a camera in front of her constantly. The artist noted that making mistakes during adolescence is part of growing up, but in her case, those mistakes were publicly recorded and seen by millions of people. “When you’re growing up, you can make mistakes, but try making them in front of all Latin America, and they never let you rest,” she reflected in the interview, according to the transcript published by Quién.

The Moment Ángela Aguilar Felt Recognized for Her Talent 😳🔥 Jomari Goyso takes off his shirt in front of Ángela Aguilar and surprises everyone. pic.twitter.com/LZJG1B0Jb1 — Despierta América (@despiertamerica) September 2, 2026 During the conversation, Ángela also recalled a special period in her life. When asked which moment in her career she would relive, she mentioned performing at the Latin Grammy Awards when she was approximately 16 years old. “Well, the first time people recognized me for who I am,” she replied while remembering the performance, according to Quién. For the singer, it marked the beginning of being recognized for her own work rather than solely as a member of the Aguilar dynasty. Her career began much earlier, meaning that much of her childhood and adolescence unfolded in front of cameras—something she now considers one of the most difficult aspects of her personal development.

Ángela Aguilar Spent Months Without Leaving Home The performer also discussed one of the most difficult experiences she has faced because of her public exposure. Ángela said she remained at home for approximately two to three months without going out. “I went about two or three months without leaving my house at all,” she said. She explained that she previously went out alone but stopped after experiencing “one or two aggressions.” According to SDP Noticias, the singer said she gradually resumed her activities after speaking with her psychologist and was accompanied by her mother during her first outings because of the fear she experienced. The source connects this period to the intense public reaction she has faced since beginning her relationship with and later marrying Christian Nodal. However, Ángela did not identify the people involved in the aggressive incidents or explain exactly what occurred.