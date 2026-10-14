«A Betrayal»: Republican Rebellion Grows Against Trump’s Diesel Deal with Putin
Posted on 10/14/26 at 11:30
Six Republican senators joined a bipartisan letter opposing the easing of sanctions on Russia. They warn that the move could finance the war in Ukraine without significantly reducing fuel prices in the United States.
President Donald Trump faces new criticism within his party over the agreement with Vladimir Putin to allow imports of Russian diesel.
Why it matters: The Republican opposition threatens to complicate Trump's energy strategy, as diesel prices pressure truckers, farmers, and consumers.
Six Republicans Accuse Trump of Favoring Putin
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced a MAJOR deal with Vladimir Putin to flood the market with RUSSIAN DIESEL and lower prices
MILLIONS OF TONS of diesel.
WOW!
«Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.»
«Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel.»
«Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!»
«Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.»
That's nearly 5 MILLION tons of diesel heading to market
Trump is the dealmaker in chief! 🇺🇸
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2026
A bipartisan group of 12 senators asked the White House to abandon the agreement through a letter dated October 13. Lawmakers consider that easing sanctions would allow Russia to obtain new revenue to sustain its military offensive against Ukraine.
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Among the Republican signers are Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell, and Alan Stuart Armstrong, according to the provided text.
– The accusation: The senators described the proposal as «a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies».
The letter argues that allowing greater international sales of Russian diesel would harm the national security interests of the United States.
Trump's Diesel Deal Divides the Republican Party
‘A betrayal’: More Republicans condemn Trump’s diesel deal with Putin https://t.co/gX1HCCf5Ew
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) October 13, 2026
Resistance began before the letter. On October 11, four Republican senators publicly questioned the presidential proposal. Collins, Tillis, Murkowski, and John Curtis warned that importing Russian energy could contravene a ban approved by Congress.
Senator Roger Wicker also rejected the initiative during the Warsaw Security Forum, held on October 13.
The fact: At least eight Republican senators appear among the critics of the agreement, considering the statements and the letter cited.
Wicker, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed doubts about the possibilities of the agreement coming into effect. He also argued that there are more effective alternatives to reduce energy costs without economically benefiting the Russian government.
Trump Seeks to Lower Diesel Prices Before Elections
The White House defends the opening to Russian fuel as a measure to alleviate the high prices affecting the United States. The increase in diesel prices particularly affects the transportation of goods and agriculture, sectors whose costs can be passed on to consumers. However, the senators warn that increasing Russian supply would have a minimal impact on the prices paid by American families.
The difference: Trump bets on expanding supply, while his critics point out that the war with Iran has worsened the energy crisis. The controversy comes ahead of the legislative elections on November 3, when Republicans will try to maintain their majorities in Congress.
Congress Demands Withdrawal of Sanctions Relief for Russia
Lawmakers requested the cancellation of the Treasury Department's General License 135, which relaxes restrictions on Russian diesel exports. They also asked to apply the sanctions approved in September to increase economic pressure on Moscow and its trading partners. The dispute coincides with Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for attacks on Russian energy facilities.
What's next: The White House will have to decide whether to maintain the agreement or heed the demands of lawmakers from both parties. For now, the Republican opposition reveals a division on how to reduce energy prices without weakening US pressure on Putin.
Sources: USA Today.