Six Republican senators joined a bipartisan letter opposing the easing of sanctions on Russia. They warn that the move could finance the war in Ukraine without significantly reducing fuel prices in the United States.

President Donald Trump faces new criticism within his party over the agreement with Vladimir Putin to allow imports of Russian diesel.

Why it matters: The Republican opposition threatens to complicate Trump's energy strategy, as diesel prices pressure truckers, farmers, and consumers.

Six Republicans Accuse Trump of Favoring Putin

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced a MAJOR deal with Vladimir Putin to flood the market with RUSSIAN DIESEL and lower prices MILLIONS OF TONS of diesel. WOW! «Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter.» «Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel.» «Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!» «Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.» That's nearly 5 MILLION tons of diesel heading to market Trump is the dealmaker in chief! 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2026

A bipartisan group of 12 senators asked the White House to abandon the agreement through a letter dated October 13. Lawmakers consider that easing sanctions would allow Russia to obtain new revenue to sustain its military offensive against Ukraine.

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Among the Republican signers are Susan Collins, Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell, and Alan Stuart Armstrong, according to the provided text.

– The accusation: The senators described the proposal as «a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies».

The letter argues that allowing greater international sales of Russian diesel would harm the national security interests of the United States.