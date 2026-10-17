51% of Latinos support Democrats

74% disapprove of Trump’s management

Economy and healthcare lead Latino concerns.

Latinos support Democrats. More than half of Latino voters in the United States, 51%, support Democratic congressional candidates, while three out of four, 74%, disapprove of the management of US President Donald Trump, according to a new survey published this Friday by the Pew Research Center.

24% of registered Hispanic voters support Republican congressional candidates, 18% remain undecided, and 7% favor smaller or independent parties, according to the poll, published less than three weeks before the elections on November 3.

Trump Received Almost Half of the Hispanic Vote

55% of Latinos perceive their vote as «a vote against Trump», while only 14% consider it a show of «support», and for 30%, Trump does not influence their vote, added the report by the organization, one of the main demographic research centers in the United States.

Although Trump received almost half of the Hispanic vote in the 2024 elections, a record for a Republican presidential candidate, according to Pew Research Center, now only a fifth of this group, 21%, approves of his management.