51% of Latino Voters in the US Support Democrats, 74% Disapprove of Trump
Posted on 10/17/26 at 15:34
- 51% of Latinos support Democrats
- 74% disapprove of Trump’s management
- Economy and healthcare lead Latino concerns.
Latinos support Democrats. More than half of Latino voters in the United States, 51%, support Democratic congressional candidates, while three out of four, 74%, disapprove of the management of US President Donald Trump, according to a new survey published this Friday by the Pew Research Center.
24% of registered Hispanic voters support Republican congressional candidates, 18% remain undecided, and 7% favor smaller or independent parties, according to the poll, published less than three weeks before the elections on November 3.
Trump Received Almost Half of the Hispanic Vote
55% of Latinos perceive their vote as «a vote against Trump», while only 14% consider it a show of «support», and for 30%, Trump does not influence their vote, added the report by the organization, one of the main demographic research centers in the United States.
Although Trump received almost half of the Hispanic vote in the 2024 elections, a record for a Republican presidential candidate, according to Pew Research Center, now only a fifth of this group, 21%, approves of his management.
70% Consider the President’s Policies «Harmful»
Among those who voted for Trump in 2024, approval is 57%, and nearly two-thirds (65%) will support Republicans in the legislative elections.
In general, 70% consider the president’s policies «harmful» to Hispanics, and 61% believe that conditions for this group «have worsened» in the last year.
The main concern of Hispanics is the economy, as 86% considered it «very important» in defining their vote, even above migration, mentioned by 64%.
Latinos Support Democrats: 80% «Very Concerned» About the Economy
Latinos also cited access to healthcare (80%), education (75%), and the future of democracy (69%) as priorities.
In the economy, 80% of respondents are «very concerned» about gasoline and energy prices, as well as housing costs. Additionally, 78% are «very concerned» about the cost of food and consumer goods, and 77% are «very concerned» about medical care expenses.
In terms of migration, following a record monthly total of 50,000 migrant arrests in August—the highest figure during Trump’s second term—62% of people indicated that the government is «doing too much» regarding deportations. In contrast, 22% believe the government’s actions are «appropriate,» while 14% think they are «too little.»
This survey was conducted both online and by phone with 774 registered Latino voters between September 28 and October 4. It was available in both English and Spanish, with a 95% confidence level and a 4.8% margin of error.