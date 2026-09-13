2026 Hurricane Season Breaks Records, But One Area Raises Concern

Atlantic Sets Record

Florida Under Watch

Another Record Within Reach

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has reached an unusual record: as of September 12, no hurricanes had formed.

The Atlantic has thus reached the latest date in the satellite era without recording its first hurricane of the season, despite being near the climatological peak.

El Niño, wind shear, dry air, and Saharan dust have made it difficult for tropical storms to find conditions to strengthen.

The National Hurricane Center’s map also did not show a tropical cyclone likely to develop, extending an exceptionally quiet season.

2026 Hurricane Season Breaks Record

RECORD HURRICANE SEASON: 🌀The Atlantic is quiet — record quiet — this hurricane season thanks to an enormous El Nino that crushes storms before they get going. https://t.co/urrUBQxHgA — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 12, 2026

Satellite images show little tropical organization in the Main Development Region, from the African coast to the Caribbean.