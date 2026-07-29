Birthright citizenship endures and so does the American promise

Birthright citizenship endures

Supreme Court decision

Trump’s executive order

My father left Panama as an adult and arrived in the United States, where he had to rebuild his life from nothing starting over in construction. He worked his way up, learning new skills and a new language at the same time.

My grandmother came from Honduras on a work visa, spending nearly two years separated from her children before she could finally bring her family back together. My mother was only 13 when she came to the United States.

They left behind careers, language, and home in pursuit of opportunity.

Years later, after building new lives on their own, my parents met in Miami and started a family. Because I was born here, I am an American citizen, both by law and by principle.

That’s why the Supreme Court’s ruling on June 30 felt very personal to me and to many other Latinos and immigrant families across the country. And beyond the Court’s decision, the reaction from the people it affects will stay with me for a long time.

What the case was about

Trump’s executive order, signed in January 2025, directed federal agencies to stop recognizing citizenship for children born in the U.S. if neither parent was a citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Lower courts blocked the order almost immediately, and the case moved quickly to the Supreme Court.

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The question at the center of it was whether the Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause – «born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof» – means what it has been understood to mean since 1868: that birth on U.S. soil confers citizenship, regardless of a parent’s status.