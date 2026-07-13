The best sports bars in Miami for catching a game

Miami’s top sports bars

Local game-day favorites

Great food and atmosphere

Miami is known for its beaches, nightlife, and world-class restaurants. But it’s also one of the best sports cities in the country.

Whether you’re watching Inter Miami, following a major international soccer match, cheering on the Miami Heat, or catching the Dolphins on a Sunday, there are top-tier places across the city to watch the action.

Not every sports bar offers the same experience. Some are known for their atmosphere, others for their beer selection, and a few have become local institutions that fans return to year after year.

Using local recommendations, community favorites, and neighborhood expertise, we’ve identified the following sports bars as our Editors’ Picks for Miami.

Take a look at which one fits your style for game day!

Bar Tulio’s

For locals looking to watch soccer, football, basketball, or just about any major sporting event, Bar Tulio’s has quickly become one of Miami’s favorite game-day destinations.

Located in Wynwood, the sports bar combines a lively atmosphere with a menu of tacos, cocktails, and tequila. Multiple screens throughout the venue make it easy to catch the action no matter where you’re seated.

The spot has become especially popular for soccer fans, making it a go-to destination whenever a major international match is on the schedule.

Location: 2839 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Visit their Instagram here!