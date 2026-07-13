The best sports bars in Miami for catching a game
Publicado el13/07/2026 a las 07:49
- Miami’s top sports bars
- Local game-day favorites
- Great food and atmosphere
Miami is known for its beaches, nightlife, and world-class restaurants. But it’s also one of the best sports cities in the country.
Whether you’re watching Inter Miami, following a major international soccer match, cheering on the Miami Heat, or catching the Dolphins on a Sunday, there are top-tier places across the city to watch the action.
Not every sports bar offers the same experience. Some are known for their atmosphere, others for their beer selection, and a few have become local institutions that fans return to year after year.
Using local recommendations, community favorites, and neighborhood expertise, we’ve identified the following sports bars as our Editors’ Picks for Miami.
Take a look at which one fits your style for game day!
Bar Tulio’s
For locals looking to watch soccer, football, basketball, or just about any major sporting event, Bar Tulio’s has quickly become one of Miami’s favorite game-day destinations.
Located in Wynwood, the sports bar combines a lively atmosphere with a menu of tacos, cocktails, and tequila. Multiple screens throughout the venue make it easy to catch the action no matter where you’re seated.
The spot has become especially popular for soccer fans, making it a go-to destination whenever a major international match is on the schedule.
Location: 2839 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
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Grails Miami
Grails has become one of Miami’s most recognizable sports bars, particularly in Wynwood.
The venue is often packed for major sporting events, and its sneaker-inspired décor has made it popular with visitors and social media users alike.
In addition to sports, visitors say they’ve enjoyed watch parties for shows like “Love Island,” too.
If you’re looking for a high-energy crowd and don’t mind a busy environment, Grails delivers.
Location: 2800 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
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Casa La Rubia
Many locals recommend Casa La Rubia for its beautiful outdoor atmosphere.
The venue is especially popular among craft beer fans, thanks to its microbrewed selections and laid-back setting. Rather than focusing on an extensive food menu, La Rubia keeps things simple,
allowing the beer and outdoor experience to take center stage.
It’s a great option for visitors looking to combine game day with a relaxed Miami afternoon.
Location: 55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
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Cervecería La Tropical
For sheer space, few venues compete with Cervecería La Tropical.
The brewery has become a staple of Miami’s beer scene thanks to its expansive indoor and outdoor areas, making it easy to accommodate groups even during major sporting events.
Visitors will find a broad selection of beers, plenty of seating, and an atmosphere that feels equally suited for watching a game or spending an entire afternoon with friends.
Location: 42 NE 25th St, Miami, FL 33137
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Earl’s
If you’re staying in Downtown Miami, Earl’s is a convenient choice for catching the game without venturing far from the city center.
The venue combines a neighborhood-bar feel with a central location, attracting both local regulars and visitors looking for a comfortable place to watch sports.
Its location makes it especially appealing before or after events taking place throughout downtown.
Location: 150 NE 8th St, Miami, FL 33132
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Moxies
Brickell is known for its upscale restaurants and bustling nightlife, and Moxies offers a sports-bar experience that fits naturally into the neighborhood.
The restaurant pairs numerous televisions with an elevated menu, creating an atmosphere that feels more polished than the traditional sports bar.
For visitors staying in Brickell, it’s an easy option for watching a game without sacrificing the area’s signature dining experience.
Location: 900 S Miami Ave #161, Miami, FL 33130
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South Pointe Tavern
Located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, South Pointe Tavern offers one of the more relaxed sports-watching experiences on Miami Beach.
The venue attracts both locals and visitors who want to watch the game without leaving the beach atmosphere behind. Its location makes it particularly convenient before or after spending time in South Pointe Park or along the waterfront.
Many guests appreciate the casual setting, making it a comfortable option for everything from major championship games to a quick afternoon drink.
Whether you’re looking for a packed crowd, a craft brewery, an outdoor patio, or a neighborhood favorite, Miami has a sports bar for every type of fan.
The only difficult decision may be choosing which game-day destination to visit first.
Location: 40 South Pointe Dr #109, Miami Beach, FL 33139
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