The best Latin restaurants for visitors to Atlanta

Atlanta’s Abest Latin restaurants

Local favorites worth visiting

Diverse flavors across the city

Atlanta is known for southern classics: from fried chicken and lemon pepper wings, to collard greens, candied yams, and peach cobbler.

The city also has a vibrant diner culture, attracting crowds to iconic locations like The Varsity. (Wash it all down with a Coca-Cola, another famous culinary experience in the city, of course).

But if you’re new to the city, how do you separate the best dining experiences, from the ones that just LOOK good online? And if you’re craving Latin flavors, where should you go first?

Take a look at which ones you’d like to visit, next time you’re in ATL

We’ve compiled a list of the city’s best Latin restaurants for visitors, according to locals.

Madre Selva

If you’re in the mood for an upscale, sit-down meal surrounded by buzz, but that still feels approachable, check out Madre Selva, in Uptown Atlanta.

The restaurant boasts several different ceviches to choose from, along with oysters by the half dozen, and additional Peruvian classics like lomo saltado.

It was recently named “As close to perfect as a restaurant gets,” by The Infatuation.

Location: 570 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Instagram: Visit their Instagram here