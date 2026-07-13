The best Latin restaurants for visitors to Atlanta
Publicado el13/07/2026 a las 07:15
- Atlanta’s Abest Latin restaurants
- Local favorites worth visiting
- Diverse flavors across the city
Atlanta is known for southern classics: from fried chicken and lemon pepper wings, to collard greens, candied yams, and peach cobbler.
The city also has a vibrant diner culture, attracting crowds to iconic locations like The Varsity. (Wash it all down with a Coca-Cola, another famous culinary experience in the city, of course).
But if you’re new to the city, how do you separate the best dining experiences, from the ones that just LOOK good online? And if you’re craving Latin flavors, where should you go first?
Take a look at which ones you’d like to visit, next time you’re in ATL
We’ve compiled a list of the city’s best Latin restaurants for visitors, according to locals.
Madre Selva
If you’re in the mood for an upscale, sit-down meal surrounded by buzz, but that still feels approachable, check out Madre Selva, in Uptown Atlanta.
The restaurant boasts several different ceviches to choose from, along with oysters by the half dozen, and additional Peruvian classics like lomo saltado.
It was recently named “As close to perfect as a restaurant gets,” by The Infatuation.
Location: 570 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
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Pisco Latin Kitchen
Pisco Latin Kitchen is innovative, combining traditional Cuban and Peruvian dishes with Japanese flavors. The result: traditional favorites like lechon asado, alongside unexpected options like Peruvian woks.
The restaurant also serves paella for a group, and lighter fare, like sandwiches and salads.
Reviews praise the delicious dishes, as well as a comfortable ambiance, complete with outdoor seating.
Location: 5975 Roswell Rd Ste E-353, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Instagram: Check out their Instagram here!
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Celida’s Cafe
For a more casual experience, check out Celida’s Cafe, inside Plaza las Americas.
The cafe has rave reviews, for its “nutri arepas,” made from ingredients like beets, spinach, and carrot.
Promising to transport you to Venezuela, the cafe also offers coffee, and hard-to-find juices, like soursop.
Reviews mention fresh ingredients, true Venezuelan cheese, and piping hot arepas.
Location: 733 Pleasant Hill Rd, Suite 1112, Lilburn, GA 30047
Instagram: See more here!
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Tuza Tacos
For margarita lovers, Tuza Tacos is a must visit on Atlanta’s Westside.
Full of vibrant colors and patterns, Tuza Tacos is a welcoming atmosphere, with a menu listing favorites like tacos campechanos and quesa birria.
Reviews mention refreshing house margaritas, friendly service, and tempting happy hour deals.
Location: 1523 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Instagram: Explore their Instagram here!
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Patria Mezcaleria
In Midtown, find Patria Mezcaleria, previously known as Pata Negra.
The recently revamped restaurant is designed to be “centered around bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and the energy of bringing people together,” according to its Jalisco-native owners.
The menu, by Chef Octavia Ruiz, includes Mexican classics like fideos secos with chicharron, and more modern spins, like watermelon aguachile.
Many reviews say the spot is an ideal date night, mentioning the beautiful interiors and excellent service.
Location: 1777 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
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Azotea Cantina
Azotea Cantina is inspired by the vibrant culinary life of Mexico City, from its menu to its comfortable outdoor spaces.
The menu lists an impressive variety of tacos (including an option of a taco flight), botanas, and a range of tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails (or fresh mocktails, if that’s more your speed).
Any preference can be met, with a larger-than-average vegetarian menu as well.
Reviews mention bold flavors, a great location, and friendly staff that guests get to know by name.
Location: 245 18th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
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Tio Lucho’s
Tio Lucho’s is a popular spot for Peruvian cuisine, specifically delivering on coastal Peruvian flavors.
The restaurant, which is celebrating four years in business, describes itself on its website as “a love letter to Peru and the South, penned by James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Arnaldo Castillo.”
Entrees include whole branzino and pollo a la brasa, which follow selections of fresh salads, roasted oysters, and fry bread.
You’ll also be tempted by the cocktails, including Peruvian classics like the Pisco Sour, in addition to house cocktails like Humo and Honey.
Location: 675 N Highland Ave NE Suite 6000, Atlanta, GA 30306
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