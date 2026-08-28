Yolanda Andrade Reveals Doctor’s “Year and a Half” Prognosis; Thalía Reacts
Posted on08/28/26 at 09:59
- Yolanda Andrade’s doctor mentioned a year and a half.
- Thalía urged her to keep fighting.
- Fans sent messages of support.
Will Yolanda Andrade die? Yolanda Andrade surprised her followers by revealing that one of her doctors gave her a possible prognosis of “a year and a half,” an estimate the host decided to face by focusing on making the most of her time and continuing to live fully.
The revelation came during a live broadcast with Thalía, in which Andrade discussed the most difficult moments she has experienced since beginning her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as she reported on her Instagram account.
“A Year and a Half”: The Prognosis Yolanda Andrade Received
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Rather than describing the conversation with her doctor solely in terms of fear, Yolanda shared the unusual reflection she had after learning of the estimate.
“How fortunate I am to know that I could die,” she recalled saying. According to her account, the specialist asked her, “Why?” and she replied, “Because I have plenty of time to do many things. A year and a half.”
Thalía initially reacted with humor and said, “We have to make the most of the time we have.” However, she also emphasized that a medical prognosis does not necessarily represent a definitive date.
“That diagnosis is a shock, but none of us knows the date of our death—none of us,” said the “Amor a la Mexicana” singer during the conversation.
Thalía Became One of Her Greatest Sources of Support
Yolanda also recalled going through a period when she lost the desire to keep living and said her friend’s words helped change her perspective.
“I told you that I no longer had the desire to live, and you told me that I was loved,” she said. Andrade explained that she began to value the affection shown by people who do not even know her personally.
“Yes, I realized that people have been wonderful to me—people who don’t even know me. That gives me strength, along with their prayers and good wishes,” she added.
Thalía, for her part, reaffirmed their bond: “I love you, and I thank you for so many other things that you always show me and teach me. If we fall, we get back up. You lift me up, and I lift you up. That’s what it’s all about.”
Followers React to Yolanda and Thalía’s Conversation
Andrade’s post sparked numerous expressions of affection on Instagram. Among the messages, one person wrote, “A beautiful friendship in good times and bad. Blessings always.”
Another reaction highlighted the support they have given each other: “What a sincere friendship can do… It fills you with peace, energy, and hope.” Another user commented, “The meaning of friendship… something that can no longer be found on this planet.”
There were also messages directly addressing the host’s health. “Yolanda, we love you very much, and we are with you,” one person wrote, while another said, “Many people have Yolanda in their prayer chains.”
Will Yolanda Andrade Die? Her Battle Against Her Illnesses
According to information provided by Agencia México, Andrade is battling ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord.
The host has also spoken publicly about trigeminal neuralgia and complications related to a cerebral aneurysm. In recent days, she has shared images of hospital visits, medical tests, and checkups.
Despite the difficulties, the conversation with Thalía showed Yolanda focusing on making the most of the present. The “year and a half” refers to an estimate she attributed to her doctor, not an exact date of death—something her friend emphasized as they discussed friendship, fear, hope, and the desire to keep moving forward.