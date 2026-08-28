Yolanda Andrade Reveals Doctor’s “Year and a Half” Prognosis; Thalía Reacts

Yolanda Andrade’s doctor mentioned a year and a half.

Thalía urged her to keep fighting.

Fans sent messages of support.

Will Yolanda Andrade die? Yolanda Andrade surprised her followers by revealing that one of her doctors gave her a possible prognosis of “a year and a half,” an estimate the host decided to face by focusing on making the most of her time and continuing to live fully.

The revelation came during a live broadcast with Thalía, in which Andrade discussed the most difficult moments she has experienced since beginning her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), as she reported on her Instagram account.

“A Year and a Half”: The Prognosis Yolanda Andrade Received

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolanda Andrade (@yolandaamor)

Rather than describing the conversation with her doctor solely in terms of fear, Yolanda shared the unusual reflection she had after learning of the estimate.

“How fortunate I am to know that I could die,” she recalled saying. According to her account, the specialist asked her, “Why?” and she replied, “Because I have plenty of time to do many things. A year and a half.”

Thalía initially reacted with humor and said, “We have to make the most of the time we have.” However, she also emphasized that a medical prognosis does not necessarily represent a definitive date.

“That diagnosis is a shock, but none of us knows the date of our death—none of us,” said the “Amor a la Mexicana” singer during the conversation.