White House Excludes CNN from Air Force One Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

CNN is left off the flight.

Judge restored previous credentials.

Legal dispute continues.

The dispute between the White House and CNN escalated on Saturday after the network was left off Air Force One for President Donald Trump’s trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, where the president was scheduled to attend a college football game.

CNN was supposed to handle the television «pool» duties during the presidential trip, but the White House guide instead assigned the duties to Real America’s Voice News. This conservative network is not part of the traditional group of five major networks that share these tasks.

The «pool» system allows a limited number of journalists to accompany the president when space is limited, sharing images and information with other media outlets. This exclusion is notable as it follows recent tensions between the Trump administration and CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, who were removed from White House facilities and took legal action.

A First Amendment Lawsuit Preceded the New Conflict

🌎 | CNN was left off Air Force One during Trump’s trip to Tennessee, despite a judge’s order to restore its access to the White House. Real America’s Voice took its place in the television pool. The conflict with Trump remains open. The new exclusion rekindles the conflict. pic.twitter.com/lLAaA4ehfd — Visión24 Televisión (@vision24tv) September 26, 2026

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued the Trump administration, arguing that their exclusion from the White House violated their First Amendment rights and that they had been punished for the content of their news coverage.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily granted the media outlets an order allowing them to regain their White House credentials. However, the resolution did not directly address the «pool» assignments or establish who can travel on Air Force One.

The journalists subsequently returned to the presidential complex, and joint television coverage began to normalize. CNN was even assigned to cover an event related to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit before the new episode occurred.

The White House had previously justified the restrictions by accusing the affected media outlets of publishing false information. At the same time, the news organizations maintain that the government cannot use credentials as retaliation for coverage that is unfavorable to the president.