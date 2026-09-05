Accused ICE Agent, Birthright Citizenship Battle, and Immigrant Cases Worth Noting This Week
Posted on09/05/26 at 04:48
- Salvadoran TPS at risk
- Citizenship by birth
- ICE agent accused
Migration once again made significant decisions this week in the United States, some with immediate consequences for families who have been living in the country for years.
The future of TPS for Salvadorans, a new battle over citizenship by birth, and a case that puts ICE under scrutiny were among the highlights.
Why it matters: Beyond politics, these cases can impact work permits, stay in the country, citizenship, and the actions of immigration agents.
Over 170,000 Salvadorans Approach a Crucial Date for TPS
The first major change has a deadline: September 9, when the TPS that protects over 170,000 Salvadorans in the United States is set to expire.
The end of this protection could leave numerous beneficiaries without work authorization and exposed to immigration consequences after decades of building their lives in the country.
Among them is Alma, a 30-year-old Salvadoran resident in Missouri who arrived in the United States when she was just 18 months old.
“I’ve practically been in the United States my whole life: I grew up here, went to school, bought my house, and I’m building a career,” Alma told EFE.
She obtained TPS at the age of five, after her mother requested the protection for both of them, and has been tied to the program practically her whole life.
“I grew up with TPS,” Alma insists.
She even retains childhood memories of the immigration procedures necessary to maintain that protection.
“Once, immigration officials lifted me up onto a chair to take my fingerprints; I thought it was a game. Now, as an adult, I know they were taking my biometric data,” she recalled.
For beneficiaries who arrived as children, the possibility of leaving also raises a question about what it really means to “return” to a country where they barely lived.
“When people tell me to ‘return’ (to El Salvador), for me, it’s not returning to a life because I didn’t live there. Thinking about that is very tough,” she warns.
José Palma, coordinator of the TPS Alliance and father of four US citizens, also began to reduce expenses and halt projects due to the uncertainty.
“We would have requested it a long time ago. Who wants to live without knowing what will happen to their future?” the activist said about the possibility of having sought a permanent solution if it had been available.
A Judge Blocks Another Trump Attempt to Limit Citizenship by Birth
The second change of the week came from the courts and affects one of the most important migration and constitutional disputes of the Trump Administration.
Federal Judge Deborah Boardman blocked a new strategy by the president to restrict recognition of citizenship by birth in certain circumstances.
The decision halted an executive order signed by Trump in August, after a Supreme Court decision at the end of June.
One of the situations considered was the so-called “birth tourism”, used to describe trips to the United States for the purpose of giving birth.
The Administration claims that its measures aim to prevent abuses and protect “the meaning and value” of US citizenship.
However, Boardman considered that the order is “almost certainly unconstitutional”, according to EFE.
The Fourteenth Amendment establishes citizenship for persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction.
The potential impact went beyond legal recognition because the order instructed certain federal agencies not to issue documents recognizing citizenship in the circumstances considered.
Therefore, the dispute could affect federal documents and passports of affected children if the restrictions were to eventually come into effect.
The blockage keeps the order halted, but does not end the judicial battle over how far the Executive can go in establishing exceptions to citizenship by birth.
The Case of a Shot Venezuelan Puts an ICE Agent’s Actions Under Scrutiny
The third case does not represent a general migration change, but it does put the actions of agents during immigration operations under scrutiny once again.
Christian Castro, an ICE agent, faces a federal accusation for allegedly making false statements to investigators.
The investigation is related to a shooting that occurred in January in Minneapolis, where Venezuelan immigrant Sosa-Celis was injured in the thigh.
Minnesota authorities claim that Castro shot through the front door of a residence after chasing Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna along with another agent.
Initially, federal authorities accused Sosa-Celis and another man of attacking an agent with the handle of a broom and a snow shovel.
Those charges were later dropped after video evidence raised doubts about the version provided by the agents.
In addition to the accusation related to his statements, a civil rights investigation continues, which could determine if Castro faces additional charges.
Lawyer Robin Wolpert questioned the Department of Justice’s response and considers the charges presented so far to be insufficient.
“Mr. Sosa-Celis wants Mr. Castro to be fully held accountable for his crimes,” Wolpert noted.
ICE suspended Castro without pay in February as the federal investigation advanced.
ICE’s interim director, Todd Lyons, then assured that immigration agents must comply with “the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical conduct”.
The three events leave different scenarios for immigrants: a temporary protection near expiration, a blocked citizenship restriction, and an investigation into the actions of a federal agent.
The upcoming week will be especially important for Salvadorans protected by TPS, while the other two disputes will continue to advance in the courts.
How Do These Changes Affect Immigrants?
The three cases show distinct impacts.
- For Salvadorans with TPS, the concern is immediate: the current protection is set to expire on September 9, a date that can affect their work authorization and protection from deportation if there is no other migration basis to remain legally.
- In the battle for citizenship by birth, the effect is different for now: Judge Deborah Boardman’s blockage prevents the application of Trump’s new restrictions while the litigation continues, keeping the children covered by the judicial decision protected.
- The case of the Venezuelan man injured during an ICE operation, on the other hand, puts the focus on the accountability of immigration agents and how complaints about the use of force and questioned official versions are investigated.
Together, the week leaves three issues that immigrants must follow closely: their status and work permit, the rights of their children born in the US, and the guarantees they have during immigration operations.
You May Be Interested: ICE Agent Accused of Lying to FBI After Shooting Venezuelan Immigrant
SOURCE: MundoNow News