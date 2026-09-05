Accused ICE Agent, Birthright Citizenship Battle, and Immigrant Cases Worth Noting This Week

Salvadoran TPS at risk

Citizenship by birth

ICE agent accused

Migration once again made significant decisions this week in the United States, some with immediate consequences for families who have been living in the country for years.

The future of TPS for Salvadorans, a new battle over citizenship by birth, and a case that puts ICE under scrutiny were among the highlights.

Why it matters: Beyond politics, these cases can impact work permits, stay in the country, citizenship, and the actions of immigration agents.

Over 170,000 Salvadorans Approach a Crucial Date for TPS

The first major change has a deadline: September 9, when the TPS that protects over 170,000 Salvadorans in the United States is set to expire.

The end of this protection could leave numerous beneficiaries without work authorization and exposed to immigration consequences after decades of building their lives in the country.

Among them is Alma, a 30-year-old Salvadoran resident in Missouri who arrived in the United States when she was just 18 months old.

“I’ve practically been in the United States my whole life: I grew up here, went to school, bought my house, and I’m building a career,” Alma told EFE.

She obtained TPS at the age of five, after her mother requested the protection for both of them, and has been tied to the program practically her whole life.

“I grew up with TPS,” Alma insists.

She even retains childhood memories of the immigration procedures necessary to maintain that protection.

“Once, immigration officials lifted me up onto a chair to take my fingerprints; I thought it was a game. Now, as an adult, I know they were taking my biometric data,” she recalled.

For beneficiaries who arrived as children, the possibility of leaving also raises a question about what it really means to “return” to a country where they barely lived.

“When people tell me to ‘return’ (to El Salvador), for me, it’s not returning to a life because I didn’t live there. Thinking about that is very tough,” she warns.

José Palma, coordinator of the TPS Alliance and father of four US citizens, also began to reduce expenses and halt projects due to the uncertainty.

“We would have requested it a long time ago. Who wants to live without knowing what will happen to their future?” the activist said about the possibility of having sought a permanent solution if it had been available.