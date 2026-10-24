This weekly sports recap reviews the most important events from October 17 to 23, 2026. The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday, October 23, in the first game of the World Series. The NFL had close finishes, Lionel Messi shone in the MLS, and the Champions League produced high-voltage results.

MLB: Rays Reach World Series and Milwaukee Takes Initial Lead

On Monday, October 19, the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 in the sixth game of the American League Championship Series. With this win, they advanced to the World Series for the third time in 29 franchise seasons. Freddy Peralta pitched 5 1/3 innings, and Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz each hit a two-run homer. Cleveland extended its World Series title drought to 78 years.

The final pits two teams seeking their first championship. On Friday, October 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET, Milwaukee won the first game at American Family Field. Jacob Misiorowski pitched five innings with one run allowed and opened with a 103.5 mph fastball, the fastest recorded in a World Series.

The ninth inning was dramatic. A video review overturned a supposed double play because Cooper Pratt’s foot was slightly off the base. Trevor Megill then struck out Jonny DeLuca with runners in scoring position. Tampa Bay went 0 for 6 in that situation.

NFL: Chiefs Remain Undefeated, Thrilling Finish in London, and Chicago Wins

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 on Sunday, October 18, and improved to 5-0. Kenneth Walker rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards in his 100th professional win. The Chargers fell to 0-6.

In Wembley, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 with a 49-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn as time expired. C.J. Stroud threw for 312 yards and three touchdown passes, and Marvin Harrison Jr. made his debut with Houston. Trevor Lawrence had 306 yards and four touchdown passes for Jacksonville.

On Thursday, October 22, the Chicago Bears won 30-24 against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Caleb Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdown passes. Luther Burden III added 130 yards and a touchdown, and Cairo Santos made a 58-yard field goal. Drake Maye threw for 321 yards for the Patriots.

Liga MX: América Wins Big and Cruz Azul Adds Another Victory