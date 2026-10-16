Weekend Sports Preview: Betis-Barça, Liga MX, MLS, and Premier League
Posted on 10/16/26 at 09:38
The weekend of October 16-18 is packed with soccer: it kicks off on Friday with Liga MX and LaLiga, Saturday features almost all the matches, and Sunday wraps up with the Premier League and LaLiga. Here are the games worth marking on your calendar. All times are Eastern (ET).
Liga MX: América visits León
The main event is León vs. América, on Saturday, October 17, at 9:00 PM ET at Estadio León. América comes in with a 6-3-1 record and León with 5-3-3, so there’s little margin between them. Another match to watch is Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL, on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron. Chivas has a 5-4-2 record and Tigres has a 3-4-4 record.
On the same day, Toluca (6-2-3) hosts Atlético de San Luis (3-3-5) at 9:00 PM ET at Nemesio Díez, and Cruz Azul (5-2-4) plays against FC Juárez (1-1-9) at 11:10 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. Also on Saturday, at 7:00 PM ET, Santos (4-1-6) hosts Querétaro (6-2-2) at Estadio Corona.
The weekend starts on Friday, October 16, with Necaxa-Atlas (9:00 PM ET, Estadio Victoria), Atlante-Pumas UNAM (11:00 PM ET, Estadio Banorte), and Tijuana-Puebla (11:05 PM ET, Estadio Caliente). The schedule does not confirm broadcast information for these matches.
MLS: Inter Miami in Atlanta and duel at Gillette
MLS action is concentrated on Saturday, October 17, and all the listed matches can be seen on Apple TV.
- Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has a 8-6-15 record and Inter Miami has a 14-10-5 record.
- New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire, 7:30 PM ET, Gillette Stadium. Two teams with 15-4-10 and 14-6-9 records face off.
- New York City FC vs. LAFC, 7:30 PM ET, Citi Field. NYCFC has a 8-9-12 record and LAFC has a 12-9-9 record.
- Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 PM ET, Q2 Stadium. Vancouver comes in with a 15-7-7 record.
Earlier, at 2:30 PM ET, Philadelphia Union (13-6-10) hosts Charlotte FC (13-7-9) at Subaru Park, and at 4:30 PM ET Minnesota United (7-10-12) faces St. Louis CITY SC (14-9-6) at Allianz Field.
LaLiga: Betis hosts Barcelona
The big match is Real Betis vs. Barcelona, on Saturday, October 17, at 12:00 PM ET at Estadio La Cartuja, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Barcelona comes in with an 8-0-0 record and Betis with a 6-1-1 record, a clash between two teams that have lost little or nothing.
Earlier, at 8:00 AM ET, Espanyol (2-2-4) hosts Atlético de Madrid (6-1-1) at RCDE Stadium, also on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. In the afternoon, at 3:00 PM ET, Valencia (1-2-5) plays against Athletic Club (2-2-2) at Mestalla. On Sunday, October 18, Málaga (0-4-4) hosts Real Sociedad (4-1-3) at 12:30 PM ET at La Rosaleda, on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.
Premier League: Leeds-Manchester United and unbeaten leader
On Sunday, October 18, at 9:00 AM ET, Leeds United (2-3-1) hosts Manchester United (1-3-2) at Elland Road, on USA Net.
On Saturday, Manchester City (6-0-0) plays at home against Ipswich Town (3-0-3) at 10:00 AM ET at Etihad, on USA Net and Universo. Also on Saturday, notable matches include Everton-Chelsea (7:30 AM ET, USA Net and Universo), Brentford-Liverpool (10:00 AM ET, Peacock), and Newcastle-Aston Villa (12:30 PM ET, NBC and Universo).
Quick Schedule
- Friday, October 16: Deportivo-Levante, 3:00 PM ET (ESPN Deportes, ESPN+); Necaxa-Atlas, 9:00 PM ET.
- Saturday, October 17, morning: Everton-Chelsea, 7:30 AM ET; Espanyol-Atlético de Madrid, 8:00 AM ET; Manchester City-Ipswich, 10:00 AM ET.
- Saturday, October 17, noon: Real Betis-Barcelona, 12:00 PM ET; Newcastle-Aston Villa, 12:30 PM ET.
- Saturday, October 17, afternoon and night: Guadalajara-Tigres, 7:07 PM ET; Atlanta-Inter Miami, 7:30 PM ET (Apple TV); León-América, 9:00 PM ET; Cruz Azul-FC Juárez, 11:10 PM ET.
- Sunday, October 18: Leeds-Manchester United, 9:00 AM ET; Málaga-Real Sociedad, 12:30 PM ET.
Sources
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- ESPN: match report, stats, and AP story
- MundoNow Statistics (Datafactory)