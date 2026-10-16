The weekend of October 16-18 is packed with soccer: it kicks off on Friday with Liga MX and LaLiga, Saturday features almost all the matches, and Sunday wraps up with the Premier League and LaLiga. Here are the games worth marking on your calendar. All times are Eastern (ET).

Liga MX: América visits León

The main event is León vs. América, on Saturday, October 17, at 9:00 PM ET at Estadio León. América comes in with a 6-3-1 record and León with 5-3-3, so there’s little margin between them. Another match to watch is Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL, on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET at Estadio Akron. Chivas has a 5-4-2 record and Tigres has a 3-4-4 record.

On the same day, Toluca (6-2-3) hosts Atlético de San Luis (3-3-5) at 9:00 PM ET at Nemesio Díez, and Cruz Azul (5-2-4) plays against FC Juárez (1-1-9) at 11:10 PM ET at Estadio Banorte. Also on Saturday, at 7:00 PM ET, Santos (4-1-6) hosts Querétaro (6-2-2) at Estadio Corona.

The weekend starts on Friday, October 16, with Necaxa-Atlas (9:00 PM ET, Estadio Victoria), Atlante-Pumas UNAM (11:00 PM ET, Estadio Banorte), and Tijuana-Puebla (11:05 PM ET, Estadio Caliente). The schedule does not confirm broadcast information for these matches.

MLS: Inter Miami in Atlanta and duel at Gillette

MLS action is concentrated on Saturday, October 17, and all the listed matches can be seen on Apple TV.

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami , 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has a 8-6-15 record and Inter Miami has a 14-10-5 record.

, 7:30 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has a 8-6-15 record and Inter Miami has a 14-10-5 record. New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire , 7:30 PM ET, Gillette Stadium. Two teams with 15-4-10 and 14-6-9 records face off.

, 7:30 PM ET, Gillette Stadium. Two teams with 15-4-10 and 14-6-9 records face off. New York City FC vs. LAFC , 7:30 PM ET, Citi Field. NYCFC has a 8-9-12 record and LAFC has a 12-9-9 record.

, 7:30 PM ET, Citi Field. NYCFC has a 8-9-12 record and LAFC has a 12-9-9 record. Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 PM ET, Q2 Stadium. Vancouver comes in with a 15-7-7 record.

Earlier, at 2:30 PM ET, Philadelphia Union (13-6-10) hosts Charlotte FC (13-7-9) at Subaru Park, and at 4:30 PM ET Minnesota United (7-10-12) faces St. Louis CITY SC (14-9-6) at Allianz Field.