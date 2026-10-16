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Weekend Preview: ALCS, NFL in London, and Ohio State at Indiana
The NFL heads to London, while the ALCS continues in Cleveland and Ohio State faces Indiana in college football.
By  Redacción MundoNow
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Trevor Lawrence de los Jaguars en Londres
Foto Trevor Lawrence, de los Jacksonville Jaguars, tras el juego de la NFL en Londres el 11 de octubre de 2026. Foto: EFE/EPA/David Cliff

Posted on 10/16/26 at 09:42

From Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, there’s plenty to watch: two games of the American League Championship Series, an NFL Sunday that kicks off early from London, and a Saturday of college football with attractive matchups. All times are ET.

MLB: ALCS in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field with two consecutive games, both on TBS and truTV. Cleveland comes in with a record of 85-77, and Tampa Bay with 98-64, a difference in their regular-season records.

  • Game 4: Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM ET.
  • Game 5: Saturday, October 17, 8:00 PM ET.

NFL: London in the Morning and Sunday at 1:00 PM

The Sunday, October 18, schedule opens at Wembley Stadium, as part of the NFL London Games. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) host the Houston Texans (1-4) at 9:30 AM ET, on NFL Network. Houston comes in with just one win in five games.

At 1:00 PM ET, these games are played:

  • Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (3-2): at Huntington Bank Field, on Fox. Baltimore comes in with just one loss, and Cleveland with one fewer win.
  • Chicago Bears (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3): at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The Bears come in with a positive record, and the Falcons want to even theirs.
  • New Orleans Saints (1-4) at New York Giants (3-1-1): at MetLife Stadium, on Fox. The Giants are the home team with the best record in the matchup.
  • New York Jets (2-3) at New England Patriots (3-2): at Gillette Stadium, on CBS.
  • Tennessee Titans (0-5) at Indianapolis Colts (2-3): at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Fox. The Titans come in without a win (0-5).

College Football: Saturday at Noon

On Saturday, October 17, three games kick off at 12:00 PM ET.

  • Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0): at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, on Fox. Indiana is the only one of the two without a loss.
  • Florida Gators (4-2) at Texas Longhorns (4-1): at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, on ABC.
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1) at LSU Tigers (4-2): at Tiger Stadium in Louisiana, on ESPN and Disney+. Both come in with a winning record.

Quick Schedule

  • Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM ET: Rays at Guardians, ALCS Game 4 (TBS, truTV).
  • Saturday, October 17, 12:00 PM ET: Ohio State at Indiana (Fox); Florida at Texas (ABC); Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN, Disney+).
  • Saturday, October 17, 8:00 PM ET: Rays at Guardians, ALCS Game 5 (TBS, truTV).
  • Sunday, October 18, 9:30 AM ET: Texans at Jaguars, at Wembley (NFL Network).
  • Sunday, October 18, 1:00 PM ET: Bears at Falcons, Ravens at Browns, Titans at Colts, and Saints at Giants (Fox); Jets at Patriots (CBS).

Sources

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