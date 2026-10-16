From Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, there’s plenty to watch: two games of the American League Championship Series, an NFL Sunday that kicks off early from London, and a Saturday of college football with attractive matchups. All times are ET.

MLB: ALCS in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field with two consecutive games, both on TBS and truTV. Cleveland comes in with a record of 85-77, and Tampa Bay with 98-64, a difference in their regular-season records.

Game 4: Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM ET.

Friday, October 16, 8:00 PM ET. Game 5: Saturday, October 17, 8:00 PM ET.

NFL: London in the Morning and Sunday at 1:00 PM

The Sunday, October 18, schedule opens at Wembley Stadium, as part of the NFL London Games. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) host the Houston Texans (1-4) at 9:30 AM ET, on NFL Network. Houston comes in with just one win in five games.

At 1:00 PM ET, these games are played:

Baltimore Ravens (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (3-2): at Huntington Bank Field, on Fox. Baltimore comes in with just one loss, and Cleveland with one fewer win.

at Huntington Bank Field, on Fox. Baltimore comes in with just one loss, and Cleveland with one fewer win. Chicago Bears (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3): at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The Bears come in with a positive record, and the Falcons want to even theirs.

at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Fox. The Bears come in with a positive record, and the Falcons want to even theirs. New Orleans Saints (1-4) at New York Giants (3-1-1): at MetLife Stadium, on Fox. The Giants are the home team with the best record in the matchup.

at MetLife Stadium, on Fox. The Giants are the home team with the best record in the matchup. New York Jets (2-3) at New England Patriots (3-2): at Gillette Stadium, on CBS.

at Gillette Stadium, on CBS. Tennessee Titans (0-5) at Indianapolis Colts (2-3): at Lucas Oil Stadium, on Fox. The Titans come in without a win (0-5).

College Football: Saturday at Noon